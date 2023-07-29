 ‘Under the turquoise sky’ is a spectacle of a road movie

by Diana Cheng

“Under the turquoise sky” is the Centerpiece Film in this year’s Japan Cuts: Festival of New Japanese Films taking place currently in New York, from July 26 to August 6. Directed by Kentaro, it is a road movie that offers spectacular visuals of the expansive Mongolian open country and a story that spans generations yet intimate in its storytelling.

Yûya Yagira, the star of the feature, will be honored with the award for Outstanding Achievement in Film for his role. The youngest ever winner of Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival, Yagira rose to international fame when he won with his debut performance in Hirokazu Koreeda’s “Nobody knows” in 2004 when he was just 14.

In “Turquoise sky”, Yagira plays Takeshi, an unruly young man who had lost his father when he was young. Raised by his grandfather Saburo (played by veteran actor Akajo Maro), a wealthy businessman, Takeshi turns out to be a spoilt and aimless womanizer drenched in material abundance. Saving his only heir from self-destruction, Saburo takes the opportunity of an unlikely guide, a Mongolian horse thief, to take Takeshi to Mongolia with a mission that involves a family secret.

Director Kentaro uses a close-up of the age-old face of Saburo’s to open the film, saying “Saburo, father”, two words that would be reprised later towards the end in a poignant way.

Stylistic rendering marks the film presenting interesting contrasts between the urban, office setting in Japan and the wide, open country of Mongolia. Saburo’s work environment is shot in monotone, as he sits at his desk in suit and tie stamping documents and listening to his secretary read him his schedule of the day. Conversely, we see the Mongolian landscape captured in beautiful colors highlighting the bright red and blue costume Arma and Takeshi wear. The constraining office of a businessman despite his inherent corporate power is starkly contrasted with the unrestrained freedom of country life in Mongolia, riding high in horses, treading streams and herding livestock under the turquoise sky.

A journey is often life-altering in road movies. On the way to that eventual change, viewers are offered some interesting episodes in Takeshi’s road trip, first with Arma and later all alone, leading him into a rabbit hole of extraordinary happenings. Despite the man versus nature scenario, Kentaro is careful to keep the human touch at heart with the few characters Takeshi encounters. The journey under the turquoise sky is definitely life-altering for Takeshi, but in what way and to what end?

[Spoiler Alert in the following, as this involves an issue that is crucial for this review.]

An inherent dilemma with the two contrasting environs appear as the movie ends. The eventful and even surreal journey has turned Takeshi into a different man, altering his being and purpose. But here’s the rub. In the last act, we see Takeshi replacing his grandfather Saburo sitting at the office desk, in suit and tie and with a neat haircut, stamping documents and tending to paper work. As the camera moves further away, we see the stylistic rendering of people walking on every floor of the ultramodern office tower, their robotic movement captured in monotone. Takeshi is no longer an aimless womanizer but a corporate man, following his grandfather’s footsteps.

It just begs the question, if this is the new-found life purpose, is such a redirection necessarily desirable? Not comparing to his previous aimless lifestyle, but his new-found freedom and autonomy under the turquoise sky is now replaced by a constraining office building and a stifling corporate life. In contrast, the film ends with the unrestrained Mongolian vista, a young child running free beside a yurt that is his home and into the arms of his mother… Surely, to each their own destiny.

Both Yagira and Kentaro will make special appearances at the film’s premiere screening and encore presentation on August 4th and 5th, a chance to hear Kentora share his intention and insights in making the film.

All information regarding Japan Cuts 2023 and the Centerpiece film can be found on Japan Society website.

