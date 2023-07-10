New York Asian Film Festival kicks off July 14 

The New York Asian Film Foundation and Film at Lincoln Center (FLC) are co-presenting the 22nd edition of the New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF) from July 14 – 30. Screenings will take place at the FLC and the historic Barrymore Film Center in Fort Lee, New Jersey, the birthplace of the motion picture industry in America.

The sixteen-day film festival will showcase eight world premieres, nine international premieres, thirty-two North American premieres, three U.S. premieres, and sixteen East Coast/New York premieres, encompassing new action, comedy, drama, thriller, romance, horror, and art-house films from Hong Kong, Japan, China, South Korea, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Singapore, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The NYAFF 2023 Opening Film is the North American Premiere of South Korean director Lee Won-suk’s comedy “Killing Romance”, starring the multi-talented Korean actress-musician Lee Hanee and Lee Sun-kyun (“Parasite”, 2019).

The Centerpiece Film is the International Premiere of Lee Byeong-heon’s “Dream”, which is one of the year’s highly anticipated blockbusters, with the director in attendance. The story is inspired by the real-life Korean team that participated in the 2010 Homeless World Cup, featuring South Korea’s superstar Park Seo-joon as a virtuoso soccer player-turned-coach and K-pop sensation Lee Ji-eun, best known to the world as IU, as a cynical producer.

The Uncaged Award for Best Feature Film Competition sees nine contenders: From Taiwan, “The Abandoned”, (dir. Tseng Ying-ting), from Malaysia, “Abang Adik” (director Jin Ong), from Hong Kong, “Back Home” (dir. Nate Ki), from Thailand “Faces of Anne” (dir. Rasiguet Sookkarn and Kongdej Jaturanrasmee), from China, “Flaming Cloud” (dir. Liu Siyi) from South Korea “Greenhouse” (dir. Lee Sol-hui), from Japan, “Home Sweet Home” (dir. Takumi Saitoh), from Kazakhstan, “Mountain Onion” (dir. Eldar Shibanov), and from China “Redemption with Life” (dir. Zhang Wei). The jury will consist of prominent figures from the film industry bridging Asia and the United States.

The NYAFF 2023 Star Asia Lifetime Achievement Award will go to maverick filmmaker Junji Sakamoto. Since his debut nearly 35 years ago, Sakamoto has genre-hopped with enviable dexterity and no fear of controversial topics, creating work that is both bold and poetic, including Face (2000), KT (2002), Children of the Dark (NYAFF 2008), The Projects (2016), Ernesto (2017), and My Brother, the Android and Me (2022). He will appear at NYAFF with his latest masterwork, the jidaigeki eco-fable Okiku and the World.

Korean actress-musician Lee Hanee, star of NYAFF’s Opening Film, “Killing Romance”, will be honored with the Best from the East Award. The Screen International Rising Star Asia Award will go to Japanese star Ryohei Suzuki, and the Daniel A. Craft Award for Excellence in Action Cinema to Thai filmmaker Lee Thongkham.

Hong Kong actor and producer Louis Koo will be honored with NYAFF’s Extraordinary Star Asia Award. Koo will be on stage for the award ceremony, as well as to introduce his new feature “Vital Signs”. He also appears with compatriot legends Aaron Kwok and Sean Lau for the first time on the big screen in genre maestro Herman Yau’s “The White Storm 3: Heaven or Hell”, making its North American premiere at NYAFF.For the full lineup, details of the numerous events which include guests, talents, masterclasses and panels, as well as tickets info and venue address, go to FLC’s website.