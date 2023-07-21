‘I am what I am’ is a timely dramedy of manners

by Diana Cheng

AAP Film and Arts Writer

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single woman by the age of thirty, must be in want of a husband. Director Shinya Tamada’s “I am what I am” presents a different set of values to counter such a normative expectation in Japanese society. The 104 minute dramedy of manners is a selection in the upcoming Japan Cuts: Festival of New Japanese Film presented by Japan Society in New York to take place July 26 to August 6, 2023.

A film project from the (not) Heroine Movies of the Nagoya Broadcasting Network––a series of subversive takes on the traditional romantic comedy, or, in a broader sense, the love and marriage plot––”I am what I am” offers an alternative view to the conventional Japanese norm on gender role and prescribed function for the female in society.

Toko Miura’s aloof demeanor is spot-on in her portrayal of Kasumi Sobata, the thirty year-old, still single and yet self-sufficient anti-heroine. This is Miura’s first starring role after the Oscar winning, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi directed, “Drive My Car” in which her restrained performance leaves viewers with deep resonance.

In contrast, “I am what I am” is a light-hearted dramedy and an interesting take on the subject matter from various perspectives: the anxious mother (Maki Sakai), a Japanese Mrs. Bennet of “Pride and Prejudice”, and how she tricks her daughter to an “omiai”, meeting a potential mate––in the guise of taking her shopping; or how male work colleagues or any male would ask embarrassing questions openly of a female about her romantic life. If she had the chance to watch this movie, I imagine Jane Austen would have a good laugh.

The “omiai”, a scene in “I am what I am”

Kasumi faces the bombardment of social expectations of her as a single woman wherever she turns, from home and in her social life. She confronts them quietly, seeking solitary respite sitting by the seashore watching and listening to the tides come in and out. Not that she doesn’t want friendship, she longs for it actually, but she avoids getting into the deep end of sex and romance, as she calls herself asexual and can generate no romantic feelings.

Another aspect the film explores must have also occupied Kasumi’s mind is, why can’t friendship between male and female sustain without sex coming into the picture, or marriage as the hidden agenda? Kasumi is happy to find such a platonic relationship with the sudden appearance of old school-mate Maho, played by the popular J-Pop girl band singer-turned-actor Atsuko Maeda. The two friends are united in their values of female self-reliance.

In her new job after quitting the call center, Kasumi works in a daycare with young children. In preparation for a picture-card show, Maho suggests Kasumi rewrite the fairy tale of Cinderella in her own version, where the happy ending isn’t one that ends up with a poor girl being saved by a handsome prince and the two marry and live happily ever after, but one that the independent and strong Cinderella refuses the prince’s marriage proposal.

By chance, Maho’s father who is campaigning for a political seat in the district is in attendance. The reception of such a subversive rendition of the age-old fairy tale to young children does not go well with the powers that be. Herein lies some dramatic upheavals in an otherwise relatively tame and calm story.

A twist regarding Maho also disrupts the plan Kasumi has but she quietly upholds her stance at home, that is, until she can’t keep silent anymore. In a climatic dinner scene where everyone in the family lays open their views and spills out discontent and anger, therein lies the turning point for Kasumi. Further, director Tamada cleverly reveals the crack between Kasumi’s sister and her husband. Surely, nothing is perfect, even in the social ideal of a marriage relationship.

A notable character in the movie is the cello. Its melody sets off the story at the opening of the movie with Kasumi sitting alone on the beach watching the sea. The cello recurs visually as Kasumi’s father keeps it in good condition despite her ignoring it after moving back home upon graduation from music school. Our hint comes when Kasumi tells Maho that the cello is an instrument that’s closest to the human voice. It is a means to express herself better than her own words. Like the function of ‘Chekhov’s gun’, the cello is used at a pivotal and moving scene towards the end of the movie. After that, as she tells her father, she will quit it, for then Kasumi has found her own voice.

“I am what I am” will screen on July 28 at 6 pm in the Japan Cuts Film Festival 2023. For Festival details, full lineup and tickets go to Japan Society website.

