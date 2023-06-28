Japan Cuts: Festival of New Japanese Film coming July 26 – August 6

A scene from “Under the Turquoise Sky”. Photo Source: Japan Society

Japan Society’s 16th annual Japan Cuts is set for twelve days from July 26 to August 6. The largest Japanese film festival in North America, Japan Cuts 2023 will resume with the first in-person festival since 2019.

This year Japan Cuts will showcase twenty-four feature-length and five short films in various categories. Among the premiers are five International, ten North American, seven U.S., three East Coast and three New York. All screenings will take place at Japan Society in New York City.

Acclaimed actor Yuya Yagira will be honored with the award for Outstanding Achievement in Film for his role in the Centerpiece Film of the festival, “Under the Turquoise Sky”, directed by Kentaro. The youngest ever winner of Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival, Yagira rose to international fame when he won with his debut performance in Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Nobody Knows” in 2004 when he was just 14.

“Under the Turquoise Sky” narrates a personal journey of Takeshi, played by Yagira, and filmed across the vastness of the Mongolian countryside. Both Yagira and Kentaro will make special appearances at the film’s premiere screening and encore presentation.

This year’s festival will also pay a special tribute to composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, who passed away in March 2023. Sakamoto was an Oscar winner for his score in “The Last Emperor” (1984). One of his latest acclaimed works is “The Revenant”, nominee for a BAFTA’s Best Original Music in 2016.

Japan Cuts will present the 1985 documentary “Tokyo Melody: A Film about Ryuichi Sakamoto”in tribute to the legendary musician and ground-breaking artist. Widely unavailable and rarely shown, the cult film—which offers an intimate snapshot of Sakamoto’s genius—will screen on an imported 16mm print with renowned musician Akiko Yano and director Elizabeth Lennard present.

Kicking off the festival is the East Coast Premiere of “The First Slam Dunk” as its opening film. Winner of the Japan Academy Film Prize for Best Animation of the Year, “Slam Dunk”is a beloved manga which was serialized from 1990-1996 and has sold over 170 million copies globally. “The First Slam Dunk” marks original manga creator Takehiko Inoue’s directorial debut, and is the first new feature-length film from the iconic franchise in 33 years.

The Festival’s Next Generation competition offers six hand-picked independent narrative features by emerging directors. One film within the section—determined as the most accomplished by a jury of film industry professionals—will receive the “Obayashi Prize” in honor of the late filmmaker Nobuhiko Obayashi (1938-2020). This is the festival’s only juried section, with the jury formed by critic and essayist Moeko Fujii, programmer of Film at Lincoln Center Dan Sullivan, and distributor Pearl Chan (Good Move Media, Kani Releasing).

The closing film is the U.S. premier of “The Three Sisters of Tenmasou Inn”, a supernatural adaptation of the manga by Tsutomu Takahashi.

“Japan Cuts is one of Japan Society’s most popular events and beloved in New York’s cinema scene,” says Peter Tatara, Director of Film at Japan Society. “After a pause during the pandemic, we couldn’t be more proud for Japan Cuts to return with two weeks of exciting, thought-provoking and tear-jerking films. We’re honored to share a captivating slice of Japan’s cinematic world with New York!”

The full lineup, admission information and pricing are now on Japan Society’s webpage.

Japan Society is a 116-year-old non-profit organization focused on connecting the U.S. and Japan, and its Japan Cuts is one of the organization’s largest and most popular programs. All films will be screened at Japan Society (333 E. 47th St., New York, NY 10017) and presented in Japanese with English subtitles unless otherwise noted.