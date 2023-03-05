Hmong Cultural Center adds museum tour guides

Pa Kou Vang

ST. PAUL, Minn. (March 3, 2023) — The Hmong Cultural Center Museum has hired two new tour guides to help lead tours in its new storefront museum on University Avenue at Western Avenue in the Little Mekong District in St. Paul.

Pa Kou Vang is a graduate of the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor’s Degree in History. Pa Soua Vue is a graduate of Lawrence University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Studio Art.

Pa Kou and Pa Soua will lead field trips for schools and other groups visiting the museum. They will assist walk-in visitors learn about all the Hmong Cultural Center Museum has to offer and answer any questions visitors may have.

Located just four blocks from the Minnesota State Capitol, the Hmong Cultural Center storefront museum is the first stand-alone Hmong museum in Minnesota. Visitors learn substantively about Hmong culture, history, contributions to Minnesota and Hmong folk art traditions through cultural objects, artworks, display panels and interactive video exhibits.

Individual visitor admission to the museum is $7 to include walk-in visitors for self-guided museum tours. A one-hour group field trip with a guided museum tour may be scheduled for a $100 fee.

The Hmong Cultural Center Museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weekend tours are available by appointment. Call 651-917-9937 or email [email protected]cc.org to schedule a museum tour. More information about the Hmong Cultural Center Museum is available at hmonghistorycenter.org