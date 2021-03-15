Twins, Maeda preparing for 2021 season

BOB SAN

AAP contributing writer

Kenta Maeda, ace pitcher for the Minnesota Twins baseball club, sits on the shuttle back to the clubhouse after participating in spring training workouts March 13 at Hammond Stadium in Fort Meyers, Fla. (Photo by Bob San)

FORT MEYERS, Fla. (March 14, 2020) — The Minnesota Twins baseball club are busy getting ready for the start of the 2021 season.

Ace pitcher Kenta Maeda, a star pitcher from Japan, who started his Major League Baseball career with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016, was traded to the Twins last season. The crafty right-hander will likely be the Twins opening day starter after his excellent season for the Twins in the shortened 2020 season.

Maeda went 6–1 with a 2.70 ERA (earned run average) and led the major leagues with a 0.750 WHIP (walks and hits in innings pitched) last season. He finished as the runner-up for the 2020 American League Cy Young Award behind Shane Bieber of Cleveland.

The Twins end their spring training March 30 at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates. They open the 2021 season at Milwaukee April 1.





Josh Donaldson, left, Nelson Cruz, center, and Miguel Sano, the “big three” sluggers on the Minnesota Twins roster in infield drills practice infield drills during spring training March 13 at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla. (Photo by Bob San)