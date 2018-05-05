Boys and Girls U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team standings as of May 3, 2018

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. (May 3, 2018) – The PGA of America has announced the current Official Standings for the 2018 United States Junior Ryder Cup Team, as of May 3, 2018. The U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team will feature six boys and six girls who are U.S. citizens and members of the high school graduating class of 2019, or younger.

The six girls who qualify for the team will be announced on July 23, following the U.S. Girls Junior Championship. The six boys who will join them on the team will be announced following the conclusion of the Boys Junior PGA Championship on Aug. 3. There will be 10 players who qualify as exemptions, as well as two Captain’s picks made by PGA Past President/2018 U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Captain Allen Wronowski, PGA.

The 11th Junior Ryder Cup will be contested between the U.S. and Europe at Disneyland Paris, Sept. 24-25. The American team is vying for its sixth straight victory in the biennial competition.

For complete U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team qualification rules and official qualifying events, please click here.

2018 United States Junior Ryder Cup Team Official Boys Point Standings (through Sage Valley Invitational)

Last First Class Hometown Points Bhatia Akshay 2020 Wake Forest, N.C. 2005 Castillo Ricky 2019 Yorba Linda, Calif. 1035 Claycomb Canon 2020 Bowling Green, Ky. 775 Wotnosky Grayson 2020 Wake Forest, N.C. 555 Ponich Cole 2019 Farmington, Utah 535 Moll William 2019 Houston 455 Smith Ryan 2020 Carlsbad, Calif. 360 Thorbjornsen Michael 2020 Wellesley, Mass. 320 Beber-Frankel Jake 2020 Miami 300 Mouw William 2019 Chino, Calif. 280 Vogelsong Alexander 2019 Palm City, Fla. 240 Merchent Clay 2019 Noblesville, Ind. 240 Thomson Will 2019 Naples, Fla. 200 Dossey Luke 2019 Austin, Texas 180 Vick Travis 2019 Houston 140 Creasy Connor 2019 Abingdon, Va. 140 Doyle Drew 2020 Louisville, Ky. 120 Coggin Austin 2019 Vesavia Hills, Ala. 120 Smith Fulton 2019 Pinehurst, N.C. 100 Fountain Peter 2020 Raleigh, N.C. 100 Zhang Christopher 2019 Blacksburg, Va. 100 Cassidy Nicolas 2019 Johns Creek, Ga. 100 Griz Jonathan 2022 Hilton Head, S.C. 100

Note: The next boys 2018 U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team points update will follow the Thunderbird International Junior event at the end of May.

2018 United States Junior Ryder Cup Team Official Girls Point Standings (through U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball)

Last First Class Hometown Points Li Lucy 2020 Redwood Shores, Calif. 2600 Zhang Rose 2021 Irvine, Calif. 2260 Shepherd Erica 2019 Greenwood, Ind. 2000 Noh Yealimi 2019 Concord, Calif. 1750 Heck Rachel 2020 Memphis, Tenn. 1625 Navarrosa Brianna 2020 San Diego 1210 Morard Michaela 2020 Huntsville, Ala. 1015 Campos Zoe 2021 Valencia, Calif. 910 Seay Brooke 2019 Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. 750 Pellot Izzy 2022 Altamonte Springs, Fla. 750 Schiavone Chloe 2020 Jacksonville, Fla. 750 Chacon Briana 2019 Whittier, Calif. 735 Pano Alexa 2022 Lake Worth, Fla. 715 Avery Amari 2022 Riverside, Calif. 520 Jones Hailey 2019 Dallas 515 Akabane Ty 2019 Danville, Calif. 515 Menne Ashley 2020 Surprise, Ariz. 500 Englemann Sadie 2020 Austin, Texas 495 Kuehn Rachel 2019 Ashville, N.C. 495 Stone Latanna 2019 Riverview, Fla. 475 Furtney Megan 2019 Chicago 475 Whiston Nicole 2019 San Diego 395 Borja Hailey 2019 Lake Forest, Calif. 395

Note: The next girls 2018 U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team points update will follow the Thunderbird International Junior event at the end of May.

Among the Junior Ryder Cup alumni are major champions, PGA Tour and LPGA Tour players including: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Hunter Mahan, Tony Finau, Lexi Thompson, Alison Lee and Brittany Altomare of the United States; and Rory McIllroy, Sergio Garcia, Nicolas Colsaerts, Suzanne Peterson, Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda of Europe.

The idea for the Junior Ryder Cup came about in 1995, when a team of Europeans played an informal exhibition match against the Central New York PGA Section and area juniors. Two years later, the Junior Ryder Cup was formally introduced as an event in its own right, while played at Alcaidesa Links Golf Course, in Cadiz, Spain, and won by America, 9-7.

The United States captured the 2016 Junior Ryder Cup at Interlachen Country Club in Minnesota, 15 1/2 to 8 1/2. A total of 11 players from the 2016 U.S. Ryder Cup Team are slated to be on NCAA Division I college golf rosters for the 2018-19 school year.

For more information on the Junior Ryder Cup, visit JuniorPGAChampionship.com.