Boys and Girls U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team standings as of May 3, 2018

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. (May 3, 2018) – The PGA of America has announced the current Official Standings for the 2018 United States Junior Ryder Cup Team, as of May 3, 2018. The U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team will feature six boys and six girls who are U.S. citizens and members of the high school graduating class of 2019, or younger.

The six girls who qualify for the team will be announced on July 23, following the U.S. Girls Junior Championship. The six boys who will join them on the team will be announced following the conclusion of the Boys Junior PGA Championship on Aug. 3. There will be 10 players who qualify as exemptions, as well as two Captain’s picks made by PGA Past President/2018 U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Captain Allen Wronowski, PGA.

The 11th Junior Ryder Cup will be contested between the U.S. and Europe at Disneyland Paris, Sept. 24-25. The American team is vying for its sixth straight victory in the biennial competition.

For complete U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team qualification rules and official qualifying events, please click here.

2018 United States Junior Ryder Cup Team Official Boys Point Standings (through Sage Valley Invitational)

Last   First Class Hometown Points
Bhatia Akshay 2020 Wake Forest, N.C. 2005
Castillo Ricky 2019 Yorba Linda, Calif. 1035
Claycomb Canon 2020 Bowling Green, Ky. 775
Wotnosky Grayson 2020 Wake Forest, N.C. 555
Ponich Cole 2019 Farmington, Utah 535
Moll William 2019 Houston 455
Smith Ryan 2020 Carlsbad, Calif. 360
Thorbjornsen Michael 2020 Wellesley, Mass. 320
Beber-Frankel Jake 2020 Miami 300
Mouw William 2019 Chino, Calif. 280
Vogelsong Alexander 2019 Palm City, Fla. 240
Merchent Clay 2019 Noblesville, Ind. 240
Thomson Will 2019 Naples, Fla. 200
Dossey Luke 2019 Austin, Texas 180
Vick Travis 2019 Houston 140
Creasy Connor 2019 Abingdon, Va. 140
Doyle Drew 2020 Louisville, Ky. 120
Coggin Austin 2019 Vesavia Hills, Ala. 120
Smith Fulton 2019 Pinehurst, N.C. 100
Fountain Peter 2020 Raleigh, N.C. 100
Zhang Christopher 2019 Blacksburg, Va. 100
Cassidy Nicolas 2019 Johns Creek, Ga. 100
Griz Jonathan 2022 Hilton Head, S.C. 100

Note: The next boys 2018 U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team points update will follow the Thunderbird International Junior event at the end of May.

2018 United States Junior Ryder Cup Team Official Girls Point Standings (through U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball)

Last   First Class Hometown Points
Li Lucy 2020 Redwood Shores, Calif. 2600
Zhang Rose 2021 Irvine, Calif. 2260
Shepherd Erica 2019 Greenwood, Ind. 2000
Noh Yealimi 2019 Concord, Calif. 1750
Heck Rachel 2020 Memphis, Tenn. 1625
Navarrosa Brianna 2020 San Diego 1210
Morard Michaela 2020 Huntsville, Ala. 1015
Campos Zoe 2021 Valencia, Calif. 910
Seay Brooke 2019 Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. 750
Pellot Izzy 2022 Altamonte Springs, Fla. 750
Schiavone Chloe 2020 Jacksonville, Fla. 750
Chacon Briana 2019 Whittier, Calif. 735
Pano Alexa 2022 Lake Worth, Fla. 715
Avery Amari 2022 Riverside, Calif. 520
Jones Hailey 2019 Dallas 515
Akabane Ty 2019 Danville, Calif. 515
Menne Ashley 2020 Surprise, Ariz. 500
Englemann Sadie 2020 Austin, Texas 495
Kuehn Rachel 2019 Ashville, N.C. 495
Stone Latanna 2019 Riverview, Fla. 475
Furtney Megan 2019 Chicago 475
Whiston Nicole 2019 San Diego 395
Borja Hailey 2019 Lake Forest, Calif. 395

Note: The next girls 2018 U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team points update will follow the Thunderbird International Junior event at the end of May.

Among the Junior Ryder Cup alumni are major champions, PGA Tour and LPGA Tour players including: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Hunter Mahan, Tony Finau, Lexi Thompson, Alison Lee and Brittany Altomare of the United States; and Rory McIllroy, Sergio Garcia, Nicolas Colsaerts, Suzanne Peterson, Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda of Europe.

The idea for the Junior Ryder Cup came about in 1995, when a team of Europeans played an informal exhibition match against the Central New York PGA Section and area juniors. Two years later, the Junior Ryder Cup was formally introduced as an event in its own right, while played at Alcaidesa Links Golf Course, in Cadiz, Spain, and won by America, 9-7.

The United States captured the 2016 Junior Ryder Cup at Interlachen Country Club in Minnesota, 15 1/2 to 8 1/2. A total of 11 players from the 2016 U.S. Ryder Cup Team are slated to be on NCAA Division I college golf rosters for the 2018-19 school year.

For more information on the Junior Ryder Cup, visit JuniorPGAChampionship.com.

