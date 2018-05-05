Boys and Girls U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team standings as of May 3, 2018

Boys and Girls U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team standings as of May 3, 20180
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. (May 3, 2018) – The PGA of America has announced the current Official Standings for the 2018 United States Junior Ryder Cup Team, as of May 3, 2018. The U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team will feature six boys and six girls who are U.S. citizens and members of the high school graduating class of 2019, or younger.
The six girls who qualify for the team will be announced on July 23, following the U.S. Girls Junior Championship. The six boys who will join them on the team will be announced following the conclusion of the Boys Junior PGA Championship on Aug. 3. There will be 10 players who qualify as exemptions, as well as two Captain’s picks made by PGA Past President/2018 U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Captain Allen Wronowski, PGA.
The 11th Junior Ryder Cup will be contested between the U.S. and Europe at Disneyland Paris, Sept. 24-25. The American team is vying for its sixth straight victory in the biennial competition.
For complete U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team qualification rules and official qualifying events, please click here.
2018 United States Junior Ryder Cup Team Official Boys Point Standings (through Sage Valley Invitational)
|Last
|First
|Class
|Hometown
|Points
|Bhatia
|Akshay
|2020
|Wake Forest, N.C.
|2005
|Castillo
|Ricky
|2019
|Yorba Linda, Calif.
|1035
|Claycomb
|Canon
|2020
|Bowling Green, Ky.
|775
|Wotnosky
|Grayson
|2020
|Wake Forest, N.C.
|555
|Ponich
|Cole
|2019
|Farmington, Utah
|535
|Moll
|William
|2019
|Houston
|455
|Smith
|Ryan
|2020
|Carlsbad, Calif.
|360
|Thorbjornsen
|Michael
|2020
|Wellesley, Mass.
|320
|Beber-Frankel
|Jake
|2020
|Miami
|300
|Mouw
|William
|2019
|Chino, Calif.
|280
|Vogelsong
|Alexander
|2019
|Palm City, Fla.
|240
|Merchent
|Clay
|2019
|Noblesville, Ind.
|240
|Thomson
|Will
|2019
|Naples, Fla.
|200
|Dossey
|Luke
|2019
|Austin, Texas
|180
|Vick
|Travis
|2019
|Houston
|140
|Creasy
|Connor
|2019
|Abingdon, Va.
|140
|Doyle
|Drew
|2020
|Louisville, Ky.
|120
|Coggin
|Austin
|2019
|Vesavia Hills, Ala.
|120
|Smith
|Fulton
|2019
|Pinehurst, N.C.
|100
|Fountain
|Peter
|2020
|Raleigh, N.C.
|100
|Zhang
|Christopher
|2019
|Blacksburg, Va.
|100
|Cassidy
|Nicolas
|2019
|Johns Creek, Ga.
|100
|Griz
|Jonathan
|2022
|Hilton Head, S.C.
|100
Note: The next boys 2018 U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team points update will follow the Thunderbird International Junior event at the end of May.
2018 United States Junior Ryder Cup Team Official Girls Point Standings (through U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball)
|Last
|First
|Class
|Hometown
|Points
|Li
|Lucy
|2020
|Redwood Shores, Calif.
|2600
|Zhang
|Rose
|2021
|Irvine, Calif.
|2260
|Shepherd
|Erica
|2019
|Greenwood, Ind.
|2000
|Noh
|Yealimi
|2019
|Concord, Calif.
|1750
|Heck
|Rachel
|2020
|Memphis, Tenn.
|1625
|Navarrosa
|Brianna
|2020
|San Diego
|1210
|Morard
|Michaela
|2020
|Huntsville, Ala.
|1015
|Campos
|Zoe
|2021
|Valencia, Calif.
|910
|Seay
|Brooke
|2019
|Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.
|750
|Pellot
|Izzy
|2022
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|750
|Schiavone
|Chloe
|2020
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|750
|Chacon
|Briana
|2019
|Whittier, Calif.
|735
|Pano
|Alexa
|2022
|Lake Worth, Fla.
|715
|Avery
|Amari
|2022
|Riverside, Calif.
|520
|Jones
|Hailey
|2019
|Dallas
|515
|Akabane
|Ty
|2019
|Danville, Calif.
|515
|Menne
|Ashley
|2020
|Surprise, Ariz.
|500
|Englemann
|Sadie
|2020
|Austin, Texas
|495
|Kuehn
|Rachel
|2019
|Ashville, N.C.
|495
|Stone
|Latanna
|2019
|Riverview, Fla.
|475
|Furtney
|Megan
|2019
|Chicago
|475
|Whiston
|Nicole
|2019
|San Diego
|395
|Borja
|Hailey
|2019
|Lake Forest, Calif.
|395
Note: The next girls 2018 U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team points update will follow the Thunderbird International Junior event at the end of May.
Among the Junior Ryder Cup alumni are major champions, PGA Tour and LPGA Tour players including: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Hunter Mahan, Tony Finau, Lexi Thompson, Alison Lee and Brittany Altomare of the United States; and Rory McIllroy, Sergio Garcia, Nicolas Colsaerts, Suzanne Peterson, Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda of Europe.
The idea for the Junior Ryder Cup came about in 1995, when a team of Europeans played an informal exhibition match against the Central New York PGA Section and area juniors. Two years later, the Junior Ryder Cup was formally introduced as an event in its own right, while played at Alcaidesa Links Golf Course, in Cadiz, Spain, and won by America, 9-7.
The United States captured the 2016 Junior Ryder Cup at Interlachen Country Club in Minnesota, 15 1/2 to 8 1/2. A total of 11 players from the 2016 U.S. Ryder Cup Team are slated to be on NCAA Division I college golf rosters for the 2018-19 school year.
For more information on the Junior Ryder Cup, visit JuniorPGAChampionship.com.