Hindu organization urges Kansas Governor to ensure safety

RENO, Nev. (Feb. 25, 2017) — After the deadly shooting Friday at an Olathe, Kansas sports bar, the American Hindu community is urging Kansas Governor Sam Brownback to ensure safety of reportedly devastated Hindu community spread across Kansas.

Rajan Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism based in Reno, said in a statement Saturday that a hard-working, harmonious and peaceful American Hindu community of about 3 million people is shocked and saddened by the events. The American Hindu community has made great contributions to the nation and to society.

To receive such signals of hatred and anger is disturbing, Zed said.

“I urge Governor Sam Brownback to visit Olathe and the nearby Hindu temple to meet with area Hindus to regain the reported falling confidence and sense of insecurity of the Hindu community,” Zed said. “We appreciated Governor Brownback for condemning this act of violence by stating, ‘This sort of senseless violence is never acceptable.'”

Zed also urged fellow Hindus to educate other Americans about Hinduism, the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about one billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought; and continue with the traditional values of hard work, higher morals, stress on education, sanctity of marriage, etc., amidst so many distractions.

Zed thanked the area community; including First Baptist Church of Olathe, global technology company Garmin International with US headquarters in Olathe and Olathe Mayor Michael Copeland; for their reported expressions of support to the affected families and community.

“Our heartfelt prayers and sympathies go out to the victims, their families and friends,” Zed said.

Related