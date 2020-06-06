George Floyd murder a sign of systemic racism say Indian Americans who urge police reforms

Morton Grove, Ill (May 31, 2020) — Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC), an advocacy group dedicated to safeguarding India’s pluralist and tolerant ethos, is shocked and outraged at the ruthless murder of George Floyd, an unarmed black man.

IAMC condemns the police brutality and extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and to all the well wishers who are impacted by this loss.

The treatment of minorities, especially blacks by police officers in the United States of America is a systemic problem that should not be tolerated or normalized. We demand that the officers responsible for the death of George Floyd be held accountable and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

We call for immediate reforms and training of police officers by installing a just system of law enforcement by creating structural changes through the lens of restorative justice (instead of punitive justice) and community-based models of policing in an effort to address deeper systemic issues that led to this and similar killings.

As Indian Americans who are advocating for the human rights and religious freedom of minorities and other marginalized communities in India, the systemic prejudice that led to the cruel death of George Floyd is a painful reminder of the state sponsored hate that is responsible for the mass persecution of Muslims, Christians and Dalits in India.

The brazen mob lynchings, the mass arrests under false charges, the suppression of dissent and the merciless brutality of police and other arms of the state represent horrific violations of human rights and religious freedom in India at a magnitude that is unprecedented in the country’s history.

The cause of all people seeking justice is the same and we strongly oppose the discrimination and repression by law enforcement on the basis of race, ethnicity and religion. We stand in solidarity with those who are striving for equal rights and the fair treatment of minorities and the marginalized.

We must strive to bring about institutional changes and demand better for the sake of our shared humanity and for the sake of justice. IAMC also condemns the incidents of arson, looting and violence by those seeking justice and equality. IAMC urges them to stand firmly but with patience and without resorting to violence.

IAMC is dedicated to promoting the common values of pluralism, tolerance, and respect for human rights that form the basis of the world’s two largest secular democracies – the United States and India.