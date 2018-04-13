Condemn continued racial profiling of Southwest Airlines

Washington, D.C. — On April 6, 2018, South Asian Americans Leading Together (SAALT) joined MPower Change and 18MillionRising.org (18MR), to insist Southwest Airlines take immediate action in response to passenger John Guandolo’s actions on March 23, 2018.

In the incident, Guandolo took an unauthorized photo of a Southwest Airlines employee, labeled the perceivably Muslim employee a “jihadi,” and posted the photo publicly on Twitter. The response of Southwest Airlines was constrained to urging Twitter to take down the post and is haplessly inadequate.

The lack of action signals a tolerance for hate that is worrying. By declining to take substantive action, Southwest Airlines continues to endanger the personal safety of employees and passengers and contribute to a broader environment of anti-Muslim bigotry.

In a letter sent to Southwest Airlines, the coalition wrote, in part:

. “Sadly, this fits a pattern: communities of color endure profiling at airports and on airlines on a regular basis. In fact, Muslim, Arab, South Asian, Hindu, Middle Eastern and Sikh passengers have experienced a disproportionately high level of discrimination in the 17 years since September 11, 2001, said Suman Raghunathan, Executive Director of South Asian Americans Leading Together. Flying while brown means that passengers are often subjected to secondary screenings, interrogations, bodily searches, and removal from airplanes for no legitimate reason at all. This criminalization of brown bodies continues to put our communities at risk

“Southwest’s tepid response to the actions of unhinged anti-Muslim extremist John Guandolo adds to an already fraught environment for Muslim — and perceived Muslim — passengers and employees on its flights,” said Mohammad Khan, Campaign Director of MPower Change. “Failure to take direct, corrective action — by barring Guandolo from future flights — will only add to the perception of many that Southwest does not prioritize safety for its passengers and employees from certain backgrounds.”

“Southwest Airlines is the airline where we have seen the most incidents of Muslims and people perceived as Muslim being the targets of hate,” said Tanzila Ahmed, Campaign Strategist of 18MillionRising.org. “Whether employee or passenger—no one should be made to feel unsafe on a flight because of their race, religion, or background.”

Our response to hate will not waver: while financial support remains crucial to our cause, we will hold our supporters to the same moral and ethical standards we strive for as organizations. Stand with us as we take on hate, today and always.

18MR, MPower Change, & SAALT