Comments of Minn. gubernatorial candidate regarding Muslim-Americans condemned

St. Paul, Minn. (Feb. 1, 2018) — TakeAction Minnesota released the following statement regarding comments made by Jeff Johnson, the leading GOP gubernatorial candidate, and state Reps. Cindy Pugh and Kathy Lohmer regarding participation by Muslim families in Minnesota’s precinct caucuses.

“Minnesotans know we are strong when we’re united. As we approach precinct caucuses, people from all walks of life are showing up together because they want to contribute to our democracy. Any elected official who lacks respect for Muslim families, or tries to divide us is wrong for our state. We’re not weak and divided.

“We stand behind ISAIAH, the Center on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), and the Muslim American Society of Minnesota as they train individuals on our caucus system and strengthen democracy in our state.”

TakeAction Minnesota is a statewide, multiracial people’s organization working to advance democracy and equity through organizing, political action, and campaigns. The organization has offices in St. Paul, Duluth, and St. Cloud.

