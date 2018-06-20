CAPAC members mark anniversary of the Murder of Vincent Chin

WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 19, 2018) — Tuesday marked the 36th anniversary of the racially motivated murder of Vincent Chin on June 23, 1982.

During a period of strong anti-Asian sentiment in Detroit, Michigan due to the rise of the Japanese automotive industry, Chin was assaulted and beaten to death by two autoworkers who believed Chin was Japanese and blamed him for the loss of their jobs. Neither assailant served any time in prison for their crimes, which sparked outrage from the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, and led to the emergence of a pan-ethnic Asian American and Pacific Islander movement. Members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) released the following statements:

Congresswoman Judy Chu (CA-27), CAPAC Chair:

“The brutal beating and murder of Vincent Chin thirty-six years ago awakened the modern Asian American and Pacific Islander movement that endures today. It highlights not only the perils of xenophobia and the failure of our judicial system, but reminds us why we must continue to speak out against hate and injustice whenever it occurs. Unfortunately, under the Trump Administration, we have witnessed unprecedented attacks on immigrants and communities of color fueled by the same xenophobia that led to Chin’s murder. Now, more than ever, it is important that we learn from these dark chapters in our nation’s history to ensure that they do not happen again.”

Congresswoman Grace Meng (NY-06):

“On the 36th anniversary of the murder of Vincent Chin, the Asian American and Pacific Islander community is reminded of the importance of standing firm for equality and justice. As a result of Vincent Chin’s tragic death, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and other communities formed alliances to demand equality and justice for all Americans. I hope that we, as Americans, will continue our shared commitment to fight discrimination and prejudice together in all of its forms.”

The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) is comprised of Members of Congress of Asian and Pacific Islander descent and Members who have a strong dedication to promoting the well-being of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Currently chaired by Congresswoman Judy Chu, CAPAC has been addressing the needs of the AAPI community in all areas of American life since it was founded in 1994.