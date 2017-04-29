The Minneapolis Foundation Hosts Our Planet – Your Legacy

MINNEAPOLIS (April 24, 2017) — Minnesota has an abundance of natural resources, and we all have a role to play in protecting them. Hear from experts, “speed date” local nonprofits, and learn about opportunities to make a real impact on climate change and water conservation at Our Planet – Your Legacy, a unique convening hosted by The Minneapolis Foundation in partnership with the McKnight Foundation.

Our Planet – Your Legacy, one of a series of OneMpls Live! events organized by The Minneapolis Foundation, will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 18 at Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis.

The convening will kick off with a “speed dating” session with 15 nonprofit organizations that are creating green jobs, stewarding water resources, reducing Minnesota’s carbon footprint or driving policy change. Attendees will spend four minutes with each nonprofit, participating in fun activities while learning about the work these organizations are doing on topics ranging from climate change to clean water. Participating organizations include:

Center for Earth, Energy and Democracy

Center for Energy and Environment

Clean Energy Economy Minnesota

Clean Energy Resource Teams

Climate Generation: A Will Steger Legacy

Conservation Minnesota

Fresh Energy

Freshwater Society

Friends of the Mississippi River

Great Plains Institute

MN350

Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy

Minnesota Land Trust

The Nature Conservancy

Sierra Club North Star Chapter

The afternoon will continue with a panel of content experts that will discuss the science of climate change, the policy landscape, and opportunities to leverage public/private partnerships for positive change. Panelists include:

Paul Huttner , Chief Meteorologist at Minnesota Public Radio

, Chief Meteorologist at Minnesota Public Radio Ellen Anderson , Executive Director of the University of Minnesota Energy Transition Lab

, Executive Director of the University of Minnesota Energy Transition Lab Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith

In a caucus following the panel discussion, attendees will be challenged to apply their learnings from the day to identify where they think charitable resources can be aligned to have the greatest impact. Guest input will determine where The Minneapolis Foundation allocates grant dollars this year from a legacy fund that supports environmental education, protection and stewardship in the metro area and throughout Minnesota. The event concludes with “green grazing” with eco-friendly appetizers and cocktails at 4 p.m.

In the past three years alone, The Minneapolis Foundation has awarded more than $13 million in grants to support environmental causes, in Minnesota and nationally. “Many of our donors are passionate about the environment and our climate,” said R.T. Rybak, President and CEO of The Minneapolis Foundation. “This convening is just one of the ways that we bring people together to learn about critical issues and explore new ways that they can turn their passion into action.”

Our Planet – Your Legacy is free and open to the public, but attendees must register in advance. Space is limited and registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Learn more and register atwww.minneapolisfoundation.org/our-planet-your-legacy.

For more than 100 years, The Minneapolis Foundation has connected people, resources, and ideas to improve lives in Minnesota and beyond. The Foundation manages more than $700 million in assets, providing customized and tax-smart giving solutions that result in the average annual distribution of more than $50 million in grants. The Foundation brings people together to unite behind common goals and spark positive change in our community. www.minneapolisfoundation.org.