AARP interactive tool to search and visualize AAPI data

WASHINGTON, D.C., September 27, 2016 – The AARP Public Policy Institute launchedAARP DataExplorer, its free interactive search and visualization tool for data on the 50-plus population. AARP DataExplorer allows users to browse and search for data on issues like demographics, health, financial security, housing and transportation by indicators including age, race/ethnicity, state, income, health status, and languages spoken.

“Data is critical to understanding the issues and needs of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities,” said Daphne Kwok, AARP Vice President of Multicultural Leadership, Asian American and Pacific Islander Audience Strategy. “AARP DataExplorer is an easy tool for those looking for data on AAPI older adults to find relevant facts and figures which can be customized to fit their needs—whether it’s researching trends or patterns at the state or federal level, or driving policy solutions.”

Users can create their own, customized visualizations of the data that can be turned into PDFs or PowerPoint slides and downloaded as images to use in reports or projects. The AARP DataExplorer site also offers a “Storybooks” feature that provides context for some of the data and helps users understand the story behind the data.

AARP DataExplorer presents the most current data and indicators and add new ones as soon as new data are available. No data programming skills are needed. To use AARP DataExplorer and watch a video tutorial to learn how to customize the data and visuals, visit dataexplorer.aarp.org.

