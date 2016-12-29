Marie Oh Huber and Deepa Iyer to receive Justice in Action awards

NEW YORK (Dec. 27, 2016) — The Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund (AALDEF) has announced the recipients of its 2016 Justice in Action Awards to be held at its 2017 Gala on March 2, 2017 at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers, in New York City.

Marie Oh Huber, senior vice president of legal affairs, general counsel and secretary of eBay Inc., and Deepa Iyer, civil rights activist and attorney are to receive the awards as the 2017 honorees.

The co-emcees for the evening are Juju Chang, Emmy Award-winning correspondent for ABC News, and Sree Sreenivasan, Chief Digital Officer of New York City.

The AALDEF Justice in Action Awards recognize exceptional individuals for their outstanding achievements and efforts in advancing social justice. Past recipients include Congressman John Lewis, Yoko Ono, David Henry Hwang, Sandra Leung, Fareed Zakaria, Jose Antonio Vargas, BD Wong, Don H. Liu, Mira Nair, George Takei, Katrina vanden Heuvel, Harry Belafonte, Seymour Hersh, Larry Tu, Ivan Fong, John G. Chou, A.B. Cruz III, and Margaret Cho.

Over 700 leaders of the civil rights, legal, business, and arts communities across the country are expected to attend AALDEF’s 2017 Justice in Action Awards Gala. The evening begins with a 6 p.m. cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by the Justice in Action Awards ceremony and a banquet dinner. Tables of ten, available at $20,000, $15,000, and $10,000, include a VIP reception. Individual tickets start at $500. To reserve tickets, please contact Lillian Ling at 212.966.5932 ex. 202 or [email protected].

Since 1974, AALDEF has been protecting and promoting the civil rights of Asian Americans across the nation through litigation, advocacy, organizing, and community education. All proceeds from the gala will go directly towards supporting AALDEF’s legal and educational programs in immigrant rights, economic justice for workers, voting rights and civic participation, educational equity, housing and environmental justice, and the elimination of hate violence, police misconduct, and human trafficking.

