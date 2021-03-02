Juju Chang, Ann Mukherjee and Ronny Chieng to receive AALDEF 2021 Justice in Action Awards

NEW YORK (March 2, 2021) — The Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund (AALDEF) will hold its virtual Lunar New Year Gala and Justice in Action Awards Ceremony on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

The recipients of the 2021 Justice in Action Awards are Juju Chang, Co-Anchor, ABC News’ Nightline, Ann Mukherjee, Chairman & CEO, Pernod Ricard North America, and Ronny Chieng, Comedian and Daily Show correspondent.

The co-emcees for the evening are Cindy Hsu, Emmy Award-winning anchor and reporter at CBS2 New York, and Sree Sreenivasan, Loeb Innovation Professor, Stony Brook University and CEO, Digimentors.

The AALDEF Justice in Action Awards recognize exceptional individuals for their outstanding achievements and efforts to advance social justice.

Past honorees include the late Congressman John Lewis, Preet Bharara, John G. Chou, A.B. Cruz III, Ivan K. Fong, David Henry Hwang, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Neal Katyal, John Kuo, Chan Lee, Sandra Leung, Don H. Liu, Mira Nair, Yoko Ono, George Takei, BD Wong, and Fareed Zakaria, to name just a few.

The evening will be filled with inspiring stories, laughter, and remarks from our distinguished Justice in Action award recipients. We will be joined by David Henry Hwang, George Takei, BD Wong and other special guests. Guests are invited to join the pre-show at 6:45 p.m. ET, program begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

To RSVP visit http://bit.ly/2MQzjjs.