Diverse elders speak up about aging needs in our communities

Washington, D.C. (Feb. 24, 2017) — On Thursday, Feb. 23, the Diverse Elders Coalition released their new report, “Aging with Health and Dignity: Diverse Elders Speak Up,” in a standing room only congressional briefing in Washington, D.C.

The report synthesizes the nearly 5,000 comments from older adults and their allies that were submitted to the Diverse Elders Coalition in 2016. These comments and the new report detail the challenges and resiliencies of American Indian/Alaska Native elders; Asian American, Pacific Islander, and Native Hawaiian elders; Black and African American elders; Hispanic and Latino elders; and LGBTQ elders, communities with unique needs that are often ignored in mainstream policy discussions around aging.

To read the report, visit http://bit.ly/ DECCivicEngagement

“The challenges facing Southeast Asian American older adults – and indeed, all diverse elders – are great, but this report is a strong foundation from which we can advocate for policies that will meet their unique needs,” said Quyen Dinh, executive director of the Southeast Asia Resource Action Center (SEARAC). “We are excited to share this report with legislators, advocates, and our communities, and to continue the work that the Diverse Elders Coalition is doing to advance the interests of communities of color, American Indian/Alaska Native communities, and LGBT communities.”

The comments collected by the Diverse Elders Coalition and their partners reflected the necessity of aging programs that are culturally and linguistically competent; affordable, accessible, affirming housing for older adults; and disaggregated data collection about diverse communities at the federal, state, and local levels. In addition, at a moment when key safety net programs are under attack, the Diverse Elders Coalition calls on legislators to strengthen and protect programs like the Affordable Care Act and Medicare, as well as funding for Older Americans Act programs and services, which are essential to the health and dignity of diverse older adults.

To learn more about the Diverse Elders Coalition, visit www.diverseelders.org.

