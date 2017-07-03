Uposatha meditation retreat at Minnesota Buddhist Vihara

Uposatha meditation retreat at Minnesota Buddhist Vihara0
MINNEAPOLIS (July 3, 2017) — The public is invited to attend an Uposatha Meditation Retreat form 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at Minnesota Buddhist Vihara, 3401 N 4th St., Minneapolis. The event is a great opportunity to engage in spiritual practice to experience inner peace and happiness.
8:15am – Gathering Time
8:30am – Invocation
8:50am – Metta Meditation
9:15am – Guided Meditation
11:00am – Offerings to Buddha
11:30am – Dana (Pot-luck Lunch)
12:30pm – Walking Meditation
1:00pm – Sutta Discussion / Q & A
2:15pm – Guided Meditation
3:15pm – Metta Chanting
3:30pm – Conclusion
* 4pm to 6pm – Rains Retreat Invitation (You are welcome to join for that too)
RSVP is required to attend this retreat. It will to coordinate the event. Please call at 612-522-1811 or email [email protected] to confirm your attendance. Visit mnbv.org for more information.