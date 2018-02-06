Toyota’s Super Bowl ad for unity among world religions ignores Hinduism

Reno, Nev. (Feb. 4, 2018) — The Toyota Tundra commercial that aired during the Super Bowl LII halftime show on Sunday erred in excluding Hinduism in its attempt to exhibit unity among the worlds major religions, according to Rajan Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism.

This commercial depicts Christian, Muslim, Buddhist and Jewish religious figures in a “we’re all one team” message, Zed said. The ad is apparently attempting to show unity of world religions but fails to include a representation of Hinduism, which is the world’s third largest religion, he said.

“How could you possibly showcase ‘We’re All One Team’ by turning your back to 1.1 billion Hindus and thus slighting world’s oldest religion?” Zed said.

Toyota Motor Corporation President Akio Toyoda and Board Chairman Takeshi Uchiyamada, Saatchi & Saatchi Global President Magnus Djaba, and Director Ivan Zacharias should issue an official apology for ignoring Hinduism in this 60-second advertisement that endeavors to display fellowship and togetherness, he said.

“It appeared that forces behind the commercial preferred leaving the seats of Toyota Tundra, with a seating capacity of five to six passengers empty, rather than filling it with a Hindu religious figure,” Zed said. “It was shocking for the hard-working, harmonious and peaceful Hindu community, who have made lot of contributions to the society and the world, to receive such signals of exclusion.”