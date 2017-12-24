Topeka Masonic Temple becomes Hindu Temple

Reno, Nev. (Dec. 20, 2017) — The Topeka Hindu Temple has reportedly purchased the former Masonic Temple building in Topeka, which is the capital of Kansas.

According to reports, this building was previously owned by Topeka “Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry.” It will be converted to a Hindu place of worship. Area Hindus, who have been living here since 1960s, used to travel to Shawnee for worship needs, which is about 60 miles.

In addition to being a place of worship and religious rituals, the Topeka Hindu Temple will also be a facility to celebrate various festivals and events, organize cultural and educational activities, raise money for charities and serve as a community gathering space. This first Hindu temple in the area will be open to all, reports said.

The Topeka Hindu Temple is a non-profit organization and is now seeking donations and volunteers.

In a statement from the Reno, Nev., based Universal Society of Hinduism, Rajan Zed, president, said he commended the efforts of temple leaders and area community towards realizing this temple. He said it is important to pass on Hindu spirituality, concepts and traditions to coming generations amidst so many distractions in the consumerist society and hoped that this temple would help in this direction. Instead of pursuing materialism, the temple will be place on which to emphasize a focus on inner search and the realization of self and working towards achieving moksh (liberation), which was the goal of Hinduism, he said.

Hinduism, oldest and third largest religion of the world, has about 1.1 billion adherents. There are about three million Hindus in USA. Freemasonry is composed of fraternal organizations and Scottish Rite reportedly came into being in 1801.