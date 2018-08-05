Islamic organization applauds Idaho GOP for repudiating candidate’s comment

Washington, D.C. (Aug. 5, 2018) — The Council on American-Islamic Relations on Sunday, applauded the Idaho Republic Party for publicly repudiating an anti-Muslim slur used by a GOP candidate in that state.

Last week, CAIR, the nation’s largest Muslim advocacy and civil rights organization, called on the Idaho GOP to repudiate comments by Kevin Rhoades, a Boise Republican legislative candidate. Rhoades posted a public comment on his Facebook page that read, “happy to delete another American hating muzzie,” and posted a photo of another Idahoan he blocked from his public Facebook page. “Of course he lives here and benefits from our great nations’ [sic] tax benefits,” Rhoades wrote about the man. “But he hates people like you. His book teaches him to.”

The Idaho Republican Party said in a statement: “We appreciate CAIR bringing this to our attention. It’s obvious both men used language that was highly uncivil and disrespectful to each other as well as offensive to many other Americans. We condemn this type of language and dialogue.”

Ibrahim Hooper, national communications director for CAIR, said the organization applaud the Idaho Republican Party for standing up for civil dialogue and condemning Islamophobic rhetoric.

“Those who seek public office should recognize our nation’s diversity and treat all Americans with respect,” Hooper said.