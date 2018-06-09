Minnesota teen wins world’s largest Quran memorization competition

MINNEAPOLIS (June 6, 2018) — The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) on Wednesday congratulated local Muslim-American student Ahmad Burhan from the Abubakar Mosque in South Minneapolis who won the world’s largest and most prestigious Quran-reading contest.

Burhan was greeted by community upon arrival at Minneapolis International Airport along with his father and teacher who accompanied him on the trip.

Burhan faced competition from 103 other students at the June 5 event in Dubai. The first prize award came with check valued at $68,000. Burhan also won 2017 US National Quran competition.

“All Minnesotans should be proud of the accomplishments of Burhan, who represented our state and our nation it this International Quran Competition,” said CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein.

He noted that in addition to Burhan, there are many other Minnesota Muslim teens who have excelled in Quran competitions across the world and in the US national competitions. Our Minnesota delegation has taken 90% or more in each of the past few years competition.

