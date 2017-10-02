Hindu prayers for Las Vegas massacre victims

Reno, Nev. (Oct. 2, 2017) — The Reno-based Universal Society of Hinduism called all Hindu faithful to prayer in an act of interfaith unity in condemning the Sunday shooting massacre at a Las Vegas music concert that so far has left 50 people dead and 515 wounded.

In a statement from Reno on Monday, Rajan Zed, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, urged all the Hindu temples and prayer-centers worldwide to hold special prayers for all victims, their loved ones, first responders, healthcare workers and others touched by the tragic loss in Las Vegas.

“Hindus strongly condemn any and all acts of violence against innocent people,” Zed said. “We are deeply saddened by Sunday night tragedy of horrific Las Vegas massacre. Our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones. It was a senseless and shocking violence.”

Zed said that he was praying to God to provide the mourning families help and consolation in dealing with this tragedy at this difficult time. Besides these families, he also expressed deep sympathies to the injured and their relatives and friends. It was heartbreaking for us all, he said.

“We, as people of faith, despite our seriously different traditions, must take a stand against violence by coming together with kindness and love to cultivate peace,” Zed said.