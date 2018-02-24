Hindus offer condolences on Billy Graham’s death

RENO, Nev. (Feb. 22, 2018) — Hindus have offered condolences on the death of Billy Graham, the renowned Christian preacher with a global reach, who died on Feb. 21 in Montreat, N.C.

Distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, said that they were saddened by the passing of Reverend Graham, 99, religious leader of moral integrity and unwavering faith.

Rajan Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism, noted that despite the theological differences, Hindus appreciated Graham’s efforts at abandoning racial segregation, his stance towards integration, building bridges, endorsing inclusivism, his stand against apartheid, calls for peace and engagement with broader communities.