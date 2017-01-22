Zimbabwe Hindus to celebrate 25th anniversary of majestic Omkar Temple

Reno, Nev. (Jan. 22, 2017) — Zimbabwe Hindus are planning extensive events to celebrate 25th anniversary of Shree Omkar Mandir in Ridgeview area of Harare on April 15-16, 2017.

The celebrations, organized by The Hindoo Society Harare, a registered welfare organization dating back to 1916, will include a performance by renowned Indian musicians Anup Jalota, Samastha Bhajan Samelan for a ghazal evening. Many non-Hindus are also expected to participate.

This temple, completed in 1992, conducts daily aarti and is the centerpiece for various spiritual activities for the Hindu community. The Hindoo Society Harare temple motto is to, “promote and preserve the Hindu religious and cultural heritage and to strive for inter-religious harmony, understanding, and universal brotherhood.”

Hindoo Society Harare also runs Cameron Street Omkar Mandir (dating back to 1929), the Westridge High School, Westridge Primary School, Gujarati School (dating back to 1928), Mahila Mandal, Shishu Mandal and Yuvak Mandal. Hindoo Society Harare conducts various bhajan events, twice-weekly yoga classes, Hindi lessons, cultural and social activities; daily aarti at both temples, Havan on Sundays and offers funeral assistance for bereaved families.

Gunvant Bhai Shah is president of Hindoo Society Harare and Bharatbhai Pathak is the priest.

Rajan Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism based in Reno, said in a statement Sunday that he commended the efforts of Hindoo Society Harare and Zimbabwe Hindu community towards realizing and maintaining their Hindu temple and conducting various activities around it.

Zed said it is important to pass on Hindu spirituality, concepts and traditions to coming generations amidst so many distractions in the consumerist society and hoped that this temple would help in this direction. He said that instead of running after materialism the faithful should focus on inner search and realization of Self and work towards achieving moksh (liberation), which was the goal of Hinduism.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about one billion adherents.

