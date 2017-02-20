Minnesota Marine trains on Okinawa

Lance Cpl. Amy Phan, of Fridley, Minn., a combat photographer with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires an M240G medium machinegun at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 16, 2017. Marines from Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st MEU, conducted the live fire range to re-qualify on the weapon system. As the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed unit, the 31st MEU air-ground-logistics team provides a flexible force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations, from limited combat to humanitarian assistance operations, throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by HM3 Christopher G. Elliot/Released)
