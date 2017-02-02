Mylynn Tufte to lead North Dakota health department

BISMARCK, N.D. (Feb. 1, 2017) — Health management executive and former critical care nurse Mylynn Tufte will serve as North Dakota’s next State Health Officer, bringing an extensive clinical, business and technology background to the top leadership role in the Department of Health, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Wednesday.

The state health officer is appointed by the governor to be the Health Department’s chief administrative officer and is also a member of the governor’s cabinet. Tufte will begin her new role on Feb. 27.

Tufte brings more than 20 years of experience in the health industry, serving in a strategic and health advisory role to some of the largest payers and providers in the country. Her diverse experience includes working with state governments, national and regional health plans, integrated delivery networks, academic and community medical centers, physician groups and accountable care organizations.

Tufte currently is a health care consultant for Ernst & Young LLC, a global professional services firm. Previously, she held executive roles at Optum, a division of Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group, where she led wellness operations and the development of other innovative technologies.

“Mylynn Tufte possesses the expertise in health care strategy and operations we need to ensure the Department of Health fulfills its responsibilities to the public and keeps pace with the rapidly changing health care sector,” Gov. Burgum said. “Her impressive background in large-scale operational redesign fits perfectly with our goal of reinventing state government.”

A native of Elsie, Mich., Tufte earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, followed by an M.B.A. and a master of science in information management degree from Arizona State University.

Tufte’s experience in population health management has helped organizations improve quality and access to care, decrease the total cost of care and improve the overall experience for consumers.

“I’m excited to use my skills and experiences in helping health care organizations navigate through transformational change to serve the state of North Dakota,” Tufte said.

In addition to overseeing the Department of Health, the state health officer implements state laws governing the department within the guidance of the governor and regulations adopted by the State Health Council. The state health officer also is a statutory member of a number of boards and commissions.

Related