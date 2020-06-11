Minnesota offers support to refugees and immigrants during COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (June 11, 2020) — Minnesota Department of Human Services on Thursday announced that help and resources are available to refugees and immigrants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Recent federal changes affect refugees and immigrants:

Resettlement services are available through September to non-citizens with humanitarian protection, no matter when they arrived in the United States. These services are normally available for up to five years after arrival. This change affects people who have humanitarian protection and immigration status of:

o Refugee

o Asylee

o Victim of trafficking

o Cuban/Haitian entrant

o Amerasian

o Afghani or Iraqi special immigrant visas

Through September, the Refugee Cash Assistance Program has expanded the number of months people may receive assistance. Contact your county human services office to find out if you are eligible.

Health care coverage, food assistance and economic assistance are also available through programs such as Medical Assistance, MinnesotaCare, SNAP (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and the Minnesota Family Investment Program. People can apply any time for these programs.

The Resettlement Programs Office at the Minnesota Department of Human Services wants families to be safe and healthy, with access to food, housing, health care and child care. The department has been reaching out to refugee and immigrant communities through online meetings in Anauk, Karen, Nepali, Oromo, Spanish and Swahili. Meetings in Arabic and Amharic are scheduled in June.

The meetings include information about unemployment insurance, support for distance learning, and COVID-19. The Minnesota departments of Health, Education and Employment and Economic Development participate and answer questions.

For help or more information, call Resettlement Network services: