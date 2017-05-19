Consumers’ Choice Award for Financial Technology AARP宣佈LifeSite公司榮獲Innovation@ 50+LivePitch 創投比賽財務科技消費者之選大獎 6th Annual Event Focused on Caregiving Health and Financial Technology 第六屆年度盛事聚焦醫療照護及財務科技 WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 16, 2017) — AARP announced LifeSite as a winner of the Financial Technology Consumers’ Choice Award as voted by the 500+ audience at its sixth [email protected] + LivePitch event held last month at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA. Ten caregiving health technology startup companies and ten financial technology startup companies pitched their businesses to venture capitalists and 50-plus consumers at the event. “AARP [email protected] + LivePitch is a unique event where our members listen to the pitches from innovative startups that work to improve the lives of people age 50 and older and share feedback in real time that provides the companies invaluable insights on older adults,” said Daphne Kwok, AARP Vice President of Multicultural Leadership, Asian American and Pacific Islander Audience Strategy. “We congratulate LifeSite as the Consumers’ Choice that empowers people to choose how they live as they age.” LifeSite, of Mountain View, CA, helps people to manage life’s most important documents/information (such as legal, medical, insurance, wills, trusts, passwords, etc.) in a secure digital vault accessible through web browser or mobile device (and soon Amazon Echo), where it is easy to share and collaborate with family members, and trusted advisors. Chris Wong, LifeSite CEO, said, “Congratulations to all the winners and participants. We are honored to be selected as the first ever Financial Technology Consumers’ Choice winner. Helping families prepare, care and share is a huge mission, and to be recognized by AARP members, investors and the other industry folks assembled is awesome for us.” AARP’s [email protected] + LivePitch event is a two-day pitch competition for emerging startups in caregiving health and financial technologies. On Wednesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 13 there were conference sessions on caregiving, and savings and planning, respectively, related to the 50+ age group. This year included keynotes from Jo Ann Jenkins, CEO AARP, and Jean Chatzky, Financial Editor of NBC’s TODAY Show. MSNBC’s Richard Lui and Alexandra Drane also talked candidly about the role of the caregiver, its challenges, but also its opportunities. And AARP released the industry’s first research on the unmet financial needs of customers 50+. The Financial Innovation Frontiers (FIF) report is available in full at http://www.aarp.org/fif2017 Other winners include: GoGoGrandparent, a health technology company that helps older adults access and use on-demand transportation and offers extra tools for caregivers; Golden, an easy-to-use and secure financial assistant that helps assure the health and financial security of loved ones as they get older; and Siren Care, a smart sock with sensors embedded inside the fabric that tracks temperature and can find injury in real time, improving the lives of people living with diabetes. Previous AARP [email protected] + LivePitch events have been held in Boston, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Miami, and last year’s event at Plug and Play Tech Center, Sunnyvale, CA. Of the first 50 finalists, 27 have raised over $175 million in venture investment, and another four companies exited through acquisition. The full event streaming video, as well as highlights, can be found on the website which also includes more information on companies and content, athttp://www.innovation50plus. org 【華盛頓哥倫比亞特區2017年5月16日訊】 AARP隆重宣佈， [email protected] + LivePitch創投比賽中突圍而出， 經由現場超過500位觀眾評審榮獲“財務科技消費者之選大獎”。 AARP於四月在加州Mountain View的計算機歷史博物館舉行此項創投盛事， 合共有十家醫療照護科技創業公司和十家財務科技創業公司向出席的 風險投資者和50歲以上消費者介紹他們的業務，並尋求融資。 “AARP [email protected] + LivePitch是一個十分獨特的活動， 讓我們的會員可以聽取一些致力改善50歲及以上民眾生活的創新公 司介紹業務，並即時反饋意見， 及向該些公司提供有關長者的寶貴知識，” AARP多元文化引領亞太裔受眾副總裁Daphne Kwok（郭為婉）說：“ 我們祝賀LifeSite獲得消費者之選大獎， 此獎項鼓勵人們在年齡增長的同時選擇適合自己的生活方式。” 來自加州Mountain View 本地的LifeSite公司建立了一個保安嚴密的數碼資料庫， 幫助人們通過網絡瀏覽器或移動設備（ 很快並將增加亞馬遜公司Echo產品） 存取和管理生活中最重要的文檔∕資料（例如法律、醫療、保險、 遺囑、信託、密碼等）， 使得用戶更易於與家人及一些可靠的專業顧問共用資料和合作。 LifeSite首席執行官Chris Wong說：“祝賀所有獲獎者和參與者。 我們很榮幸獲得有史以來第一個財務科技消費者之選大獎。 幫助家庭準備未來、照護家人和共用資料是一個巨大的使命， 我們能夠得到AARP會員、投資者和其他業內人士的認可， 對我們來說實在與有榮焉。” [email protected] + LivePitch是針對醫療照護和財務科技創業公司的創投比賽 ，活動於4月12日（星期三）和4月13日（星期四）舉行， 為期兩天， 期間同時舉辦了多場與50歲以上年齡組息息相關的醫療照護、 儲蓄和規劃會議。今年的主講嘉賓包括AARP首席執行官 Jo Ann Jenkins和NBC電視台“今日秀”的財務編輯Jean Chatzky。另外，MSNBC的新聞主播Richard Lui（呂勇詩）和Alexandra Drane也以自身經驗坦率地分享作為照顧者的角色、 所遇到的挑戰及機會。 而且AARP還發佈了業界第一個50歲以上客戶財務需求未能滿足 的研究報告。這份名為“財務創新前沿”（Financial Innovation Frontiers ，簡稱FIF）的報告可瀏覽網站：http://www. aarp.org/fif2017下載。 其他獲獎者包括： 幫助老年使用電召交通並為照顧者提供額外工具資源的健康技術公司 GoGoGrandparent； 確保親人在年齡增長的同時保持健康和財務穩定、 並易於使用和安全的財務助理公司Golden；以及Siren Care，此公司開發了一款傳感器嵌入在織物內的智能襪子， 能夠跟踪穿著者體溫及即時發現任何傷害並改善糖尿病人的生活。 過往AARP [email protected] + LivePitch活動曾經在波士頓、拉斯維加斯、新奧爾良、 邁阿密等城市舉行，去年則移師加州Sunnyvale的Plug and Play Tech Center。 首50家進入複賽的公司中，27家合共籌得1億7, 500萬元融資，另四家則被收購。 讀者可以瀏覽網站http://www. innovation50plus.org下載比賽的完整視頻、 以及了解活動亮點，網站還附載了各家公司的信息和內容。