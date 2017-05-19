LifeSite is AARP winner of [email protected]+LivePitch0
|Consumers’ Choice Award for Financial Technology
AARP宣佈LifeSite公司榮獲Innovation@
創投比賽財務科技消費者之選大獎
6th Annual Event Focused on Caregiving Health and Financial Technology
第六屆年度盛事聚焦醫療照護及財務科技
WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 16, 2017) — AARP announced LifeSite as a winner of the Financial Technology Consumers’ Choice Award as voted by the 500+ audience at its sixth [email protected]+ LivePitch event held last month at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA. Ten caregiving health technology startup companies and ten financial technology startup companies pitched their businesses to venture capitalists and 50-plus consumers at the event.
“AARP [email protected]+ LivePitch is a unique event where our members listen to the pitches from innovative startups that work to improve the lives of people age 50 and older and share feedback in real time that provides the companies invaluable insights on older adults,” said Daphne Kwok, AARP Vice President of Multicultural Leadership, Asian American and Pacific Islander Audience Strategy. “We congratulate LifeSite as the Consumers’ Choice that empowers people to choose how they live as they age.”
LifeSite, of Mountain View, CA, helps people to manage life’s most important documents/information (such as legal, medical, insurance, wills, trusts, passwords, etc.) in a secure digital vault accessible through web browser or mobile device (and soon Amazon Echo), where it is easy to share and collaborate with family members, and trusted advisors.
Chris Wong, LifeSite CEO, said, “Congratulations to all the winners and participants. We are honored to be selected as the first ever Financial Technology Consumers’ Choice winner. Helping families prepare, care and share is a huge mission, and to be recognized by AARP members, investors and the other industry folks assembled is awesome for us.”
AARP’s [email protected]+ LivePitch event is a two-day pitch competition for emerging startups in caregiving health and financial technologies. On Wednesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 13 there were conference sessions on caregiving, and savings and planning, respectively, related to the 50+ age group. This year included keynotes from Jo Ann Jenkins, CEO AARP, and Jean Chatzky, Financial Editor of NBC’s TODAY Show. MSNBC’s Richard Lui and Alexandra Drane also talked candidly about the role of the caregiver, its challenges, but also its opportunities. And AARP released the industry’s first research on the unmet financial needs of customers 50+. The Financial Innovation Frontiers (FIF) report is available in full at http://www.aarp.org/fif2017
Other winners include: GoGoGrandparent, a health technology company that helps older adults access and use on-demand transportation and offers extra tools for caregivers; Golden, an easy-to-use and secure financial assistant that helps assure the health and financial security of loved ones as they get older; and Siren Care, a smart sock with sensors embedded inside the fabric that tracks temperature and can find injury in real time, improving the lives of people living with diabetes.
Previous AARP [email protected]+ LivePitch events have been held in Boston, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Miami, and last year’s event at Plug and Play Tech Center, Sunnyvale, CA. Of the first 50 finalists, 27 have raised over $175 million in venture investment, and another four companies exited through acquisition.
The full event streaming video, as well as highlights, can be found on the website which also includes more information on companies and content, athttp://www.innovation50plus.
【華盛頓哥倫比亞特區2017年5月16日訊】
“AARP [email protected]+ LivePitch是一個十分獨特的活動，
來自加州Mountain View 本地的LifeSite公司建立了一個保安嚴密的數碼資料庫，
LifeSite首席執行官Chris Wong說：“祝賀所有獲獎者和參與者。 我們很榮幸獲得有史以來第一個財務科技消費者之選大獎。 幫助家庭準備未來、照護家人和共用資料是一個巨大的使命，
[email protected]+ LivePitch是針對醫療照護和財務科技創業公司的創投比賽
其他獲獎者包括：
過往AARP [email protected]+ LivePitch活動曾經在波士頓、拉斯維加斯、新奧爾良、
讀者可以瀏覽網站http://www.
|Based in Silicon Valley, LifeSite was created to inspire and empower people by connecting their head and their heart — providing personal peace of mind today, and for family and loved ones tomorrow. LifeSite’s secure, convenient, and smart web-based solutions help individuals, families and “life networks” store, organize and access the most important information in their life, anytime, anywhere. With security as their first priority, LifeSite combines secure file access and controlled, permission-based sharing with high-level document encryption and security, to provide safe and smart digital storage solutions. Life’s Information. All in one place. For more information, visit www.lifesite.co.
LifeSite總部設在矽谷，
AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With nearly 38 million members and offices in every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, AARP works to strengthen communities and advocate for what matters most to families with a focus on health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the world’s largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.
AARP旨在強化美國50歲以上的民眾以使他們在老化過程中能夠