Hirono to undergo treatment for kidney cancer

WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 16, 2017) — U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono announced Tuesday she is undergoing treatment for kidney cancer.

During a routine pre-operative physical to prepare for eye surgery, Hirono said her doctor discovered an abnormality on a chest x-ray. After a series of follow up tests, she was diagnosed with kidney cancer that is also present in her seventh rib.

The announcement said the treatment is being overseen by one of the preeminent kidney cancer specialists in the country at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. Hirono’s comprehensive treatment plan included surgery to remove her right kidney and an innovative, non-invasive outpatient procedure called Cyberknife to eradicate the lesion on her rib.

At the conclusion of this treatment, Hirono said there will be no identifiable disease left untreated. Hirono is expected to make a full recovery from these treatments.

“I will continue working during my recovery, and look forward to returning to the Senate as soon as possible,” Hirono said. “I face this fight with the same determination I’ve fought for the people of Hawai‘i. And I never quit, especially when things get tough. I appreciate your support and good wishes, and look forward to getting back to the Senate to continue fighting for Hawai‘i as soon as possible.”

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI-2), said she sent Hirono her warmest aloha, prayers and well wishes for a quick recovery.

“I talked with Mazie today, and she was upbeat and fearless as she takes on this fight,” Gabbard said. “I look forward to seeing Mazie back at the Capitol soon to continue our work together on behalf of the people of Hawaiʻi.”