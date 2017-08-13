Hindus upset over Kellogg’s disclosure of beef in cereal products

Reno, Nev. (Aug. 12, 2017) — A Hindu organization is seeking an apology from multinational food company Kellogg’s CEO John A. Bryant, along with his resignation for the company’s failure to disclose that beef is present in some of its cereals and to recall all such products from the market.

Rajan Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism in Reno, released a statement Saturday to express shock for Hindus who are just now learning that some of the cereals and other Kellogg’s products they eat because the ingredients labeled on the boxes or packages have no mention of beef.

Consumption of beef is highly conflicting to Hindu beliefs, Zed said. Cow, the seat of many deities, is sacred and has long been venerated in Hinduism, he said.

A response from Kellogg Consumer Affairs for an enquiry received on August 12 via email, however, admitted that gelatin, derived from beef, is found in all varieties of Kellogg’s Frosted Pop-Tarts, Kellogg’s Frosted Mini-Wheats cereal and Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Treats cereal. Other Kellogg’s foods that contain gelatin that is derived from either beef or pork include all Kellogg’s fruit flavored snacks and Kellogg’s Krave Treat Bars, according to the announcement.

“It was a very serious issue for the devotees and would severely hurt their feelings when they would come to know that they were unknowingly eating beef-laced popular cereals and other Kellogg’s products,” Zed said in the press release.

Kellogg’s Frosted Mini-Wheats cereal was reportedly introduced in 1969, he said. Kellogg’s did not mention beef clearly under the ingredients on the boxes or packages when it was part of the product inside.

Integrity and accountability are listed as company values on the Kellogg’s website, Zed said.

“Now was the time for Kellogg’s to demonstrate its ‘commitment to integrity and ethics’ by admitting their error of not being transparent enough to mention in clear and simple terms what was inside the box/package so that an ordinary consumer could make right and appropriate choices,” Zed said.

Will Keith Kellogg founded Kellogg’s in 1906 and it is now headquartered in Battle Creek, Mich., with Kellogg India based in Mumbai. Kellogg’s claims to be the world’s leading cereal company with more than 1,600 foods and sales of $13 billion in 2016.