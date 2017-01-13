American Health Council names Anas Hana to Physician Board

GLOBE NEWSWIRE

Hauppauge, N.Y. (Jan. 12, 2017) — Dr. Anas Hana, internist, medical acupuncturist and owner of the Hana Holistic Medical Center in Berkeley, Calif., was selected to join the Physician Board at the American Health Council. Hana will be sharing his knowledge and expertise in the field of internal medicine, medical acupuncture and herbal medicine.

Hana will bring over 20 years in the experience to the board. His east-west treatment options at his clinic range from integrative medicine, medical acupuncture, herbal medicine, homeopathy, and Asian body therapy (tui na) and wellness programs. Each wellness program consists of passionate instructors who offer therapy through tai chi, Qi gong, yoga, guided imagery, mindfulness meditation and dance therapy.

Hana earned his medical degree from the Damascus University School of Medicine in 1994 and completed his residency at University of Illinois at Chicago in 1999. He completed a fellowship at the Medical University of South Carolina in 2000.

Hana is American Board Certified in internal medicine and medical acupuncture. He holds a Diploma in Asian Bodywork Therapy from the National Certification Commission of Acupuncture And Oriental Medicine.

As the owner and internist at Hana Holistic Medical Center, Hana’s day-to-day responsibilities include running the facility and offering patient care. His desire to pursue the field of medicine developed due to the role models in the family. However, Hana opted to explore the field of alternative medicine due to a personal experience.

Hana maintains affiliations with the California Medical Association, American Academy of HIV Medicine, and American Academy of Medical Acupuncture. He volunteers with Suitcase Health Clinic, Global Medic Force, and Hope Through Opportunity.

Hana’s dedication to the field of alternative medicine has led to the following recognitions: 2005 Leadership Award, 1999 The Alfred Pick Award for Academic Excellence, 2005 Up and Coming Physicians for HIV Award, and 2011 CMS Stage 1 2012. Among the array of professional accolades, Hana said he is most proud of his volunteer work tackling the HIV/AIDS epidemic in third world countries. Additionally, he said he is proud to have opened his own medical facility and to host workshops on alternative medicine. Besides being a science Hana believes medicine is a healing art. Looking ahead, Hana said he hopes to add more staff members, teachers, and physicians and grow the patient base. By offering an internship in his medical center Hana said he hopes to inspire a new generation of medical students to become alternative medicine providers. In his free time Hana said he enjoys diving and studying the Chinese language. He is fluent in Arabic and speaks some French.

