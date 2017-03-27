AAAJ applauds defeat of AHCA

LOS ANGELES (March 24, 2017) — Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Los Angeles (Advancing Justice-LA) applauds the defeat of the AHCA. As an organization that has long advocated for access to health care and has worked on health care reform since 2011, Advancing Justice-LA is relieved that health coverage under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) remains the law of the land and will continue for 20 million Americans who rely on the ACA for coverage.

The AHCA proposed devastating changes that would have repealed significant provisions of the ACA and put working families, children, seniors, and people living with disabilities — including millions of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (AANHPIs) — at risk. The bill would have resulted in an estimated 24 million people losing health coverage over the next decade and cut federal Medicaid by $880 billion, leaving over 642,000 AANHPI adults in California. The AHCA would have replaced the ACA’s income-based credits and subsidies with age-based options, forcing Americans to pay more for less care, impacting another 213,000 AANHPIs receiving coverage in California.

Advancing Justice-LA thanks its Health Justice Network (HJN), a statewide collaborative of over 60 community-based organizations, clinics, and providers, and other health advocates who helped defeat the AHCA by:

• Participating in press conferences, town halls, rallies, and marches protesting the AHCA

• Disseminating widely information, fact sheets, and updates on the harmful impact of the AHCA, including sharing personal stories illustrating the success of the ACA, and

• Advocating for the health and health coverage needs of many vulnerable communities, which was threatened by the AHCA.

“Advancing Justice-LA and HJN remain committed to providing critical health outreach, education, and enrollment services to AANHPI, immigrant, low-income, and limited-English proficient communities,” says Doreena Wong, project director of the health access project. “Together, Advancing Justice-LA and HJN partners have reached over 1.9 million people in California since 2013. Even with the defeat of the AHCA, Advancing Justice-LA will continue to be vigilant against any continued efforts to erode health coverage rights and will vigorously advocate for the health needs of vulnerable communities.”

Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Los Angeles (Advancing Justice-LA) is the nation’s largest legal and civil rights organization for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (NHPI). Through direct services, impact litigation, policy advocacy, leadership development, and capacity building, Advancing Justice-LA focuses on the most vulnerable members of Asian American and NHPI communities while also building a strong voice for civil rights and social justice.