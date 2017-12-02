Trump’s anti-Muslim Tweets endanger Americans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nov. 30, 2017) — U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum (DFL-Minn.-4.) on Thursday said that after it was reported that the State Department warned the White House that President Donald Trump’s anti-Muslim Tweets put the safety of Americans at risk around the world.

“Yesterday, President Donald Trump used his Twitter account to spew bigoted, racist, and vile propaganda produced by the hate group Britain First,” McCollum said. “I condemn President Trump’s dangerous actions, which put Americans at risk, undermine our relationships with allies like the United Kingdom, and embolden our adversaries. Increasingly, it appears that President Trump’s erratic behavior and irrational decision making is jeopardizing our national security.

“When the President of the United States embraces and emboldens hate groups, at home or abroad, Congress must formally examine his fitness for office and his ability to continue to lead this great nation,” McCollum said. “President Trump must be held to account for his actions and his words.”

McCollum represents Minnesota’s Fourth District in the United States House of Representatives and is a senior Democrat on the House Defense Appropriations Subcommittee.

The Minnesota Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations also condemned the Tweets in a statement Jaylani Hussein, executive director, who called the actions an “incitement to violence against American Muslims.”

“The president’s irresponsible endorsing tweet of Islamophobic videos from an anti-Muslim British political leader this morning threaten the lives of Muslims across the nation and here in Minnesota.”

Hussein said the sharp increase of hate crimes targeting Muslims in Minnesota, including stabbing, shooting and a bombing attack of the Bloomington Mosque is linked to hateful rhetoric from authority figures. The president has a responsibility to stand up for the human rights of all Americans and to not use Twitter to stoke violence and divide people, he said.