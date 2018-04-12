Session update from the State Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans

Healthcare interpreters registry bill presented to first committee, but dies before second committee.

Nearly 11 percent of Minnesotans (ages 5 and older) speak a language other than English at home. An estimated 213,100 residents have a limited ability to speak, read, write, or understand English. Research shows that high-quality spoken language health care interpretation services result in improved health outcomes for limited English proficient (LEP) patients.

Under a proposed law, spoken language healthcare interpreters receiving Medicaid reimbursement, would have to demonstrate a minimum competency of passing a proficiency test or completing 40 hours of training, and maintain their education with classes every year. Interpreters could also obtain a national certification and register as a “Certified Interpreter”.

The bill (HF2023/SF1708) was thoroughly discussed in the Health and Human Services Reform committee of the House, and was passed to the Government Operations and Elections Policy committee. The bill was withdrawn from the Government Operations committee calendar. The Council will continue to engage key stakeholders regarding this legislation in the coming weeks.