SEARAC: Contact elected officials to denounce two anti-immigrant proposals in Congress

Proposed anti-immigrant legislation would do nothing to stop the incarceration of children seeking asylum and offer very limited protections for DREAMers — Building on the Trump administration’s inhumane family separation policies, the House of Representatives is expected to vote on two anti-immigrant bills this week: Securing America’s Future Act (H.R. 4760) and Speaker Paul Ryan’s Border Security and Immigration Reform Act , which is backed by the White House. Both proposals are being leveraged in exchange for deportation protection for undocumented young people or “DREAMers.” The destructive bills offer extremely limited naturalization opportunities for immigrant youth in exchange for cuts to family-based immigration, the weakening of our asylum program, and huge increases in deportation enforcement . Washington, D.C. (June 19, 2018) in six weeks . Despite claims from Republican leadership, the bills would do little to address the The vote comes on the heels of disturbing reports that nearly 2,000 children had been forcibly taken from their parents. Despite claims from Republican leadership, the bills would do little to address the current horrific practice of imprisoning the children of individuals seeking refuge in our country. “More than 40 years ago, Southeast Asian refugees from Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam came to this country seeking refuge with their children.” said Quyen Dinh, executive director of SEARAC. “We stand with families today desperately seeking the same protections and denounce the current White House practice of forcibly separating and inflicting further trauma on families escaping violence. It is inhumane and unacceptable.” clean DREAM Act with no further provisions that will tear families apart.” Dinh continued, “The Southeast Asian American community was devastated by the biggest mass roundup of individuals for deportation last year. Our families have been traumatized and continue to deal with this terror as rumors of heightened enforcement this year circulates. We demand nothing short of aDREAM Act with no further provisions that will tear families apart.”