Presidential hopeful Andrew Yang to hold rally at Lincoln Memorial

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang greeted by a crowd on the campaign trail. (Photo by Nanette Konig)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following his CNN Town Hall, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang will continue his Humanity First Tour with supporters in Washington, D.C. from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 15.

Well over one thousand supporters have RSVP’d to hear the 2020 hopeful speak about his vision for the country and his plan for the future of American families. Yang is looking to bring his experience as a successful tech entrepreneur and innovator to the White House as he champions new and bold ideas such as The Freedom Dividend, a form of universal basic income that would provide every American adult $1,000 per month.

