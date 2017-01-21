President Obama grants commutations

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 19, 2017) — The White House Office of the Press Secretary on Thursday released the list of commutations signed by President Barack Obama. The President granted commutation of sentence to 330 individuals listed below.

• Abdulmuntaqim Ad-Deen – Baltimore, MD

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; District of Maryland

Sentence: 235 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (October 8, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 180 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Lesly Alexis – Boca Raton, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine powder and more than 50 grams of cocaine base; Northern District of Florida

Sentence: 384 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $1,000 fine (July 29, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 262 months’ imprisonment.

• Gary J. Anderson – Barre, VT

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute MDMA; distribution of MDMA; District of Massachusetts

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (March 16, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on July 18, 2017.

• Terry Anderson – Mabank, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine; conspiracy to launder money; Eastern District of Texas

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (May 1, 1997)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Kevin Lavon Andrews – Clearwater, FL

Offense: Carrying or possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of crack cocaine; Middle District of Florida

Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; 120 months’ supervised release (February 11, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 156 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment

• Daniel Ary, Jr. – Shreveport, LA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm in relation to drug trafficking; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 180 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (March 6, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Demetrius S. Autery – Winter Haven, FL

Offense: Possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Middle District of Florida

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (April 4, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Connie Avalos – Menifee, CA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; Eastern District of Kentucky

Sentence: Life imprisonment (November 30, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 235 months, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug abuse treatment.

• Derrick L. Baines – Kansas City, MO

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of crack cocaine; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (June 27, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Tonya Barney – Ivins, UT

Offense: Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; District of Utah

Sentence: 204 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (June 10, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug abuse treatment.

• David Barren – Pittsburgh, PA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute over five kilograms of cocaine; conspiracy to structure financial transactions; concealment money laundering (31 counts); structuring (two counts); money laundering – avoid reporting requirements (six counts); promotion money laundering (2 counts); money laundering over $10,000 (seven counts); District of Maryland

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 5 years’ supervised release (August 11, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug abuse treatment.

• Herman Barron, III – Brooklyn, NY

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base (crack); Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (March 25, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Tony Barrow – New York, NY

Offense: Importation of cocaine; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; District of Puerto Rico

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; 4 years’ supervised release (November 16, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Senaca Bartlett – Chicago, IL

Offense: Possess with intent to distribute five grams or more of cocaine base (“crack cocaine”); Western District of Wisconsin

Sentence: 210 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (November 29, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Christopher Bass – Orlando, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine and more than 50 grams of cocaine base; Northern District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (September 10, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

• Damion Rurshe Bates – Kalamazoo, MI

Offense: Distribution of 50 grams or more of cocaine base (crack cocaine); Western District of Michigan

Sentence: 210 months’ imprisonment; 5 years’ supervised release (February 22, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Todd Begley – Nashville, TN

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine; Middle District of Tennessee

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (April 27, 1995)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Carolyn Ann Bell – Lawton, OK

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (crack); Western District of Oklahoma

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (May 21, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Curtis Bell – Miami, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base; distribution of cocaine and aiding and abetting; Middle District of Alabama

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (May 22, 1995)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

•Henry P. Bennett, Jr. – Huger, SC

Offense: 1. Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of

cocaine; attempted possession with intent to distribute cocaine (three counts); possession with intent to distribute cocaine (three counts); District of South Carolina

2. Supervised release violation; District of South Carolina

Sentence: 1. Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (December 18, 2008)

2. 33 months’ imprisonment (concurrent) (December 18, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 273 months’ imprisonment.

• Dorian Lee Benoit – Lake Charles, LA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine base and marijuana; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (April 30, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 180 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Christopher Bernard – Shreveport, LA

Offense: Distribution of 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (March 30, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Elaine Beston – Great Falls, MT

Offense: Conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute; District of Montana

Sentence: 192 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (July 16, 2008); amended to 180 months’ imprisonment (July 20, 2015)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• James Zell Bishop – Bay Minette, AL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine; Southern District of Alabama

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (May 21, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Benjamin Blount – Oakdale, LA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (July 8, 1999)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Walter Bradberry – Mobile, AL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine; Northern District of Florida

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (June 28, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Alonzo F. Brooks – Asheville, NC

Offense: Possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (February 26, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Adrian R. Brown – Athens, TN

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 15 kilograms or more of cocaine hydrochloride; conspiracy to knowingly conduct and attempt to conduct unlawful financial transactions affecting interstate commerce; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (April 12, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Jerome Brown – Pittsburgh, PA

Offense: Distribution of 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Western District of Pennsylvania

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (December 11, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 180 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Rodney Rodriguez Brown – Atmore, AL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine; Southern District of Alabama

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 months’ supervised release (June 5, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Pamela Brownlee – Decatur, GA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five grams or more of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute a detectable amount of cocaine base (three counts); Southern District of Florida

Sentence: 188 months’ imprisonment; four years’ supervised release (December 19, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment

• Thomas Burton – Plain Dealing, LA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of firearms during a drug trafficking crime; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (May 17, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 180 months’ imprisonment.

• Tiara Buskey – Pensacola, FL

Offense: Possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Northern District of Florida

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $500 fine (November 8, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Jeffrey Calhoun – Long Beach, CA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (two counts); Central District of California

Sentence: 264 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (September 8, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Willie Albert Cannon – Tampa, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (two counts); possession of a firearm; Middle District of Florida

Sentence: 420 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (January 17, 1995); amended to 352 months’ imprisonment (June 12, 2001)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Jose Carmona – Philadelphia, PA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute heroin; Eastern District of Pennsylvania

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (June 10, 1993)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Ramiro Cervantes – Blountsville, AL

Offense: Attempting to possess with the intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine; Northern District of Alabama

Sentence: 324 months’ imprisonment; 120 months’ supervised release; $2,000 fine (January 23, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 235 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• John Dennis Chapman – Piedmont, AL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute at least five kilograms of cocaine; conspiring to launder monetary instruments; Northern District of Georgia

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (March 4, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 168 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Raul Chavez – San Jose, CA

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine; Eastern District of California

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; 60 months’ supervised release (December 18, 2000)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 262 months’ imprisonment.

• Artrone Cheatham – Montgomery, AL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine base; Middle District of Alabama

Sentence: 235 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (September 23, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Calvin Burkett Clark – Jefferson, SC

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; District of South Carolina

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (May 13, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 168 months’ imprisonment.

• Kenneth Clark – Calumet City, IL

Offense: Possession of cocaine base (crack) with the intent to distribute; Central District of Illinois

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (May 19, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 120 months’ imprisonment.

• Jeffrey Glynn Coleman – Milwaukee, WI

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute in excess of five kilograms of cocaine; Eastern District of Wisconsin

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 2, 2006); amend to 240 months’ imprisonment (December 17, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Cassandra Collins – Jefferson, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (April 4, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Ladarius Venice Cook – Florissant, MO

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of cocaine base (crack); felon in possession of a firearm; Eastern District of Missouri

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (June 28, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 200 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Cortez Cooper – Harvey, IL

Offense: 1. Possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to

distribute cocaine base; Northern District of Illinois

2. Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base; use of a telephone in the commission of a felony drug trafficking offense (two counts); possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; Northern District of Illinois

Sentence: 1. 120 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (January 29, 2004)

2. 240 months’ imprisonment (concurrent); eight years’ supervised release; $1,000 fine (August 2, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Trenton A. Copeland – Pensacola, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine; Northern District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (March 23, 2012)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 168 months’ imprisonment.

• John Timothy Cotton – Houston, TX

Offense: Continuing Criminal Enterprise; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (January 26, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

• Johnnie L. Cotton – Venice, IL

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; felon in possession of a firearm; Southern District of Illinois

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $900 fine (August 15, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Timothy G. Craig – Greenville, SC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of crack cocaine; District of South Carolina

Sentence: 292 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (March 8, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Japlin Cureton – Charlotte, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base; Western District of North Carolina

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; 8 years’ supervised release (September 29, 2004) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Steven Jermonte Cureton – Huntersville, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base, cocaine, marijuana, and 3,4 methylenedioxymethamphetamine a/k/a ecstasy; Western District of North Carolina

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (December 11, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Keith Adell Dancer – Waco, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine; Western District of Texas

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $3,000 fine (February 16, 1995)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

• Timothy Lashaun Dandridge – Midfield, AL

Offense: Unlawful distribution of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine base (three counts); unlawful possession with the intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine base; unlawful possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine base; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; Northern District of Alabama

Sentence: 180 months’ imprisonment; 60 months’ supervised release (January 9, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Terrance H. Darby – Newark, NJ

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; District of New Jersey

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; four years’ supervised release (April 3, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Emanuel Jurel Davidson – Columbus, OH

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute in excess of 50 grams of cocaine base; Southern District of Ohio

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $2,000 fine (June 2, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Shondu Maurice Dawson – Raleigh, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of cocaine base (crack) and more than 500 grams of cocaine; carried a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and possess said firearm in furtherance of such drug trafficking crime; Eastern District of North Carolina

Sentence: 241 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (April 12, 2005); amended to 214 months’ imprisonment (September 19, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Gary Allen Day – West Monroe, LA

Offense: Possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 11, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Maria Aide Delgado – Weslaco, TX

Offense: 1. Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, 218.5 kilograms of marijuana (two counts); Southern District of Texas

2. Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, cocaine base, and marijuana; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 1. 100 months’ imprisonment; four years’ supervised release; $15,000 fine (October 10, 2007)

2. 240 months’ imprisonment (consecutive); 10 years’ supervised release (April 19, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence for conviction imposed in the Western District of Louisiana commuted to 110 months and unpaid balance of $15,000 fine imposed in the Southern District of Texas remitted when her sentence expires.

• Damon Andre Dill – Chester, PA

Offense: Felon in possession of a firearm; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; Eastern District of Pennsylvania

Sentence: 322 months’ imprisonment; six years’ supervised release (September 5, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Qustion Dingle – Okeechobee, FL

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of cocaine base; possession of a quantity of crack cocaine; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Southern District of Florida

Sentence: 216 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release; $1,000 fine (May 1, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019 and unpaid balance of the $1,000 fine remitted when his sentence expires, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Michael A. Douglas, Jr. – Lynchburg, VA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a substance containing cocaine base; felon in possession of a firearm; Southern District of Indiana

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $1500 fine (April 25, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Dezmend Rashawn Doweary – Norfolk, VA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin; Eastern District of Virginia

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (November 22, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Lourdes Castro Duenas – Mangilao, Guam

Offense: Criminal conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride (ICE); possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute; District of Guam

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (December 2, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug abuse treatment.

• Alton J. Easley – Kansas City, KS

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of crack cocaine; conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of crack cocaine; Northern District of Iowa

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (May 2, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Keith Edgerson – Ann Arbor, MI

Offense: Felon in possession of a firearm; possession of a stolen firearm; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; Eastern District of Michigan

Sentence: 294 months’ imprisonment; four years’ supervised release (June 6, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Christopher Demetrius Elliott – Brandon, FL

Offense: Possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; Northern District of Florida

Sentence: 180 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (May 14, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Carla Grace Engler – Dubuque, IA

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) within 1,000 feet of a protected location; attempting to manufacture five grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) within 1,000 feet of a protected location (two counts); possession of red phosphorus knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it would be used to manufacture methamphetamine; failure to appear on pretrial release; Northern District of Iowa

Sentence: 361 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (December 12, 2006); amended to 325 months’ imprisonment (March 21, 2015)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 200 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Michael Delevan Engles – Tulsa, OK

Offense: Felon in possession of a firearm (two counts); possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, and sentencing enhancement; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; Northern District of Oklahoma

Sentence: 420 months’ imprisonment; six years’ supervised release (February 24, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 270 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Travis J. Every – Harvey, LA

Offense: Distribution of 50 grams or more of cocaine base (2 counts); distribution of less than 500 grams of cocaine hydrochloride; distribution of five grams or more of cocaine base; conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Eastern District of Louisiana

Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (September 3, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 175 months’ imprisonment.

• Paul S. Fields – Emmalena, KY

Offense: Manufacture of over 100 marijuana plants; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: 188 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (July 26, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 10 years’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Linda Finch –Anniston, AL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base (crack); possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base (crack); Northern District of Alabama

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (April 1, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Carroll James Flowers – Galena, KS

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture or distribute more than one kilogram of methamphetamine; District of Kansas

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (June 19, 2002)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Chauncey Floyd – Spartanburg, SC

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and cocaine; District of South Carolina

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (August 26, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Lance Foster – Gary, IN

Offense: Distribution of 50 grams or more of cocaine base, commonly known as crack cocaine/aiding and abetting; Northern District of Indiana

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (June 15, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, and conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Stacy Dean Foster- Bethel, OK

Offense: Attempt to manufacture methamphetamine; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; establishment of manufacturing operations; Eastern District of Oklahoma

Sentence: 352 months’ imprisonment; 4 years’ supervised release (June 13, 2006); amended to 295 months’ imprisonment (August 17, 2016)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Robert L. Franklin – Montgomery, AL

Offense: Engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise; possession with intent to distribute cocaine and aiding and abetting; distribution of cocaine base (2 counts); distribution of cocaine; carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking charge; Middle District of Alabama

Sentence: Life plus 60 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (May 22, 1995)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment

• James Anthony Frink – Chadbourn, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of cocaine base (crack); distribution of five grams or more of cocaine base (crack) and aiding and abetting (three counts); possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense; Eastern District of North Carolina

Sentence: 187 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $9,050 fine (January 7, 2008); amended to 180 months’ imprisonment (December 16, 2014)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017 and unpaid balance of the $9,050 fine remitted.

• Mike Fulton – Winterville, GA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession of firearm by convicted felon; Middle District of Georgia

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; 5 years’ supervised release (January 10, 2001) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Melvin Fudge – Grand Rapids, MI

Offense: Committing a drug trafficking offense within 1,000 feet of a school; Western District of Michigan

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $10,000 fine (October 28, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019 and unpaid balance of the $10,000 fine remitted when his sentence expires, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Jose Luis Garcia – Gretna, LA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to distribute cocaine (five counts); Eastern District of Louisiana

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $25,000 fine (March 20, 1996)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 300 months’ imprisonment and unpaid balance of $25,000 fine remitted when his sentence expires, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Juan Garcia – Tyler, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana; aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute marijuana; witness tampering; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (September 28, 1999)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Raymond Garcia – Las Vegas, NV

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; District of Nevada

Sentence: 293 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (November 13, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Rene Garcia, Jr. – Independence, MO

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; Western District of Missouri

Sentence: 327 months’ imprisonment, five years’ supervised release, $261,600 fine (September 3, 1999)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017 and unpaid balance of $261,600 fine remitted.

• Antonio Maurice Gardner – Temple, TX

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute at least five grams of “crack” cocaine, a Schedule II narcotic drug controlled substance, within 1,000 feet of a public school; aiding and abetting; Western District of Texas

Sentence: 235 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (August 4, 2006); $1,000 fine

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Reginald Stern Gardner – Mason City, IA

Offense: 1. Possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of cocaine base, cocaine, and marijuana after having previously been convicted of two felony drug offenses; Northern District of Iowa

2. Escape from custody; Northern District of Iowa

Sentence: 1. 360 months’ imprisonment (consecutive); eight years’ supervised release (May 12, 2004)

2. 24 months’ imprisonment (May 12, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 234 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Gregory A. Garton – Casper, WY

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and aiding and abetting; distribution of methamphetamine; felon in possession of a firearm; felon in possession of ammunition; carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime (three counts); District of Wyoming

Sentence: 900 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $2,200 fine (April 9, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment and unpaid balance of $2,200 fine remitted when his sentence expires, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Dustin Gary – Philadelphia, PA

Offense: 1. Criminal conspiracy; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base

(crack); felon in possession of a firearm; Eastern District of Pennsylvania

2. Possession of a prohibited object (marijuana) while in prison; District of New Jersey

Sentence 1. 292 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release, $1,500 fine

(September 12, 2002); amended to 240 months’ imprisonment (July 8,

2008)

2. Six months’ imprisonment (consecutive) (October 17, 2011)

• Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment

• Robert Raymond Garza – Harlingen, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (January 30, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment.

• Tavaris Gay – Miami, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Southern District of Florida

Sentence: 200 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $5,000 fine (June 18, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 130 months’ imprisonment, and unpaid balance of $5,000 fine remitted when his sentence expires, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Eric German – Haughton, LA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine; conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; conspiracy to commit money laundering; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: Life imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (December 15, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 324 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Daniel Gilliam – Columbia, SC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of cocaine base; District of South Carolina

Sentence: 222 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (March 28, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment

• Troy Gilmore ─ Eutawville, SC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine and cocaine base; conspiracy to launder money; District of South Carolina

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (September 10, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Terry Glasscock – Lebanon, KY

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine; using or carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime or possessing a firearm during, in relation to, and in furtherance of such crime; Northern District of Florida

Sentence: 425 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (September 17, 1999)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 295 months’ imprisonment.

• Earl Glenn, Jr. – Chester, SC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of a quantity of cocaine and 280 grams or more of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of crack cocaine; District of South Carolina

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 20, 2012)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 235 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Waymon Audra Goodley – Hillsboro, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine; use of a communication facility to facilitate the commission of a drug felony (two counts); Eastern District of Texas

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (April 19, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017

• William Goodwill ─ Decatur, IL

Offense: Distribution of fifty or more grams of cocaine base; Central District of Illinois

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (January 20, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Robby Joe Goram –Eight Mile, AL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to manufacture methamphetamine; Southern District of Alabama

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 12, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 140 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• William Leonardo Graham – Essex, MD

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine; District of Maryland

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 6, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 300 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment

• Wilbert Decosta Greaves – Jacksonville, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; distribution of cocaine base; Eastern District of North Carolina

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; 60 months’ supervised release; $17,100 fine (January 4, 1996)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Charles Lee Green – Ville Platte, LA

Offense: Distribution of cocaine base (crack); Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (March 23, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Samuel Green – Wilmington, DE

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; felon in possession of firearms; District of Delaware

Sentence: 420 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (July 18, 1994); amended to 360 months’ imprisonment (June 12, 1997)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Vaughn Greene – Brooklyn, NY

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute at least five kilograms of cocaine and at least 1,000 kilograms of marijuana; Northern District of Georgia

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (July 1, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire May 19, 2017.

• Stuart John Greger – Glennville, GA

Offense: Distribution of 50 grams or more of cocaine base (crack); Southern District of Georgia

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (December 7, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Tyrone Grimes – Inwood, NY

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, cocaine base, and marijuana within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school; engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, convicted felon in possession of a gun; Eastern District of New York;

Sentence: 420 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 29, 1999)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

• Ricky Lee Groves – Smithfield, NC

Offense: Continuing criminal enterprise; use of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and aiding and abetting; trading food stamps for cocaine base and aiding and abetting (five counts); Eastern District of North Carolina

Sentence: Life imprisonment plus 60 months’ imprisonment, five years’ supervised release (February 16, 1995)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

• Thaddeas Kulani Thomas Hall – Waipahu, HI

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime; District of Hawaii

Sentence: 180 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (June 16, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Forrest Hamm – Miami, FL

Offense: 1. Possession of contraband (marijuana) in a federal correctional

institution; District of New Jersey

2. Possession with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine; Middle District of Georgia

3. Supervised release violation; Southern District of Florida

Sentence: 1. Two months’ imprisonment (consecutive) (September 3, 2013)

2. 262 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (February 5, 2004)

3. 30 months’ imprisonment (consecutive) (June 3, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Eddie Harley – Baltimore, MD

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute a mixture containing cocaine, heroin, and cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute a mixture containing cocaine; possession with intent to distribute a mixture containing cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute a mixture containing heroin; District of Maryland

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (January 21, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Monica Haro – Mission, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to commit money laundering; Western District of Texas

Sentence: 188 months’ imprisonment; three years’ supervised release; $1,000 fine (November 12, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Anthony T. Harris – Murfreesboro, TN

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of crack cocaine and some quantity of marijuana; distribution of 50 grams of crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a protected area; Middle District of Tennessee

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 8, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Antone C. Harris – Indianapolis, IN

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine base; Southern District of Indiana

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment’ 10 years’ supervised release (September 8, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Brandon W. Harris – Mt. Vernon, IL

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine; Southern District of Illinois

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $200 fine (May 3, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Clenneth J. Harris – Chattanooga, TN

Offense: Possession of 50 grams or more of cocaine base for distribution; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 6, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Efrem Zemblish Harris – Tulsa, OK

Offense: Conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine in excess of five kilograms, cocaine base in excess of 50 grams, and a quantity of marijuana, and sentencing enhancement; conspiracy to use telecommunication facilities to commit or facilitate acts constituting a felony and sentencing enhancement; conspiracy to establish or maintain a location for the purpose of storing or distributing controlled substances and sentencing enhancement; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; interstate travel in aid of racketeering; Northern District of Oklahoma

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $5,000 fine (June 5, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment and unpaid balance of $5,000 fine remitted when his sentence expires.

• Eric Harris – Philadelphia, PA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine base and marijuana; distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (four counts); distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession of cocaine and cocaine base with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school; Eastern District of Pennsylvania

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 12 years’ supervised release; $2,500 fine (January 19, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019 and unpaid balance of $2,500 fine remitted when his sentence expires, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Linwood Claude Harris, Jr. – Monroe, GA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine; Northern District of Georgia

Sentence: 250 months’ imprisonment; 20 years’ supervised release; $2,000 fine (February 10, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment.

• Shaun Kevin Harris – Sutton, WV

Offense: Cocaine conspiracy; aiding and abetting distribution of crack cocaine (two counts); distribution of crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; Northern District of West Virginia

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $5,000 fine (January 30, 2002)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Tyrone A. Harris – Spotsylvania, VA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine base; Eastern District of Virginia

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; 60 months’ supervised release (August 15, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Charles Harrison – Charlotte, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute one kilogram or more of heroin; District of Columbia

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $25,000 fine (July 21, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017 and unpaid balance of $25,000 fine remitted.

• Marlon R. Harrison – Savannah, GA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Southern District of Georgia

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (November 26, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Todd Lowell G. Haworth – Kina, ID

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; District of Idaho

Sentence: 276 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $2,000 fine (December 21, 2005); amended to 235 months’ imprisonment (October 13, 2015)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Andre Haynes – Miami, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute at least 50 grams of cocaine base; Southern District of Florida

Sentence: 202 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (January 25, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 16, 2017.

• Gregory Hearn – Kilgore, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (April 2, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment

• Antonio Jeron Hemphill – Rock Hill, SC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of cocaine base; District of South Carolina

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (March 14, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment

• Michael Henderson – Newark, NJ

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin; Western District of North Carolina

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (December 24, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Walter Henry, III – Capitol Heights, MD

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin; aiding and abetting; unlawful possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin (two counts); District of Columbia

Sentence: Life imprisonment; four years’ supervised release (March 12, 2001)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Lejandra Deshawn Herman – Knoxville, TN

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine hydrochloride; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (May 2, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Domingo Hernandez – Ledgewood, NJ

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute controlled substance; unlawful transport of firearms; District of New Jersey

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (October 2, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment.

• Jackie Hernandez – Park Forest, IL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin; knowingly and intentionally used telephone in furtherance of a drug offense; Northern District of Indiana

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (October 23, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Keith Angelo Hernandez – Atlanta, GA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession of a firearm during commission of a crime; Northern District of Georgia

Sentence: 322 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (January 25, 1996)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Ramiro Hernandez – Edinburg, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance; Eastern District of Wisconsin

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $8,400 restitution (March 13, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Hassan Hills – Pensacola, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, 50 grams or more of cocaine base, and marijuana; Northern District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $1,500 fine (December 19, 2001)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Eric Hinton – Ypsilanti, MI

Offense: Distribution of a controlled substance (2 counts); Eastern District of Michigan

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; 5 years’ supervised release (February 9, 1999)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Brian Douglas Hoggard – Coatesville, PA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base (crack); distribution of 50 grams or more of cocaine base (crack) and aiding and abetting (2 counts); Eastern District of Pennsylvania

Sentence: 204 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $3,000 fine (March 27, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on July 19, 2018 and unpaid balance of the $5,000 fine remitted when his sentence expires.

• Lawrence Honore – New Orleans, LA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base (crack); Eastern District of Louisiana

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (August 28, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Charles Allen House – Garden Grove, CA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; Northern District of Texas

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (May 17, 1996)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment

• Daniel Alfonso Jacobo – Cedar Rapids, IA

Offense: Possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture after a conviction for felony drug offense; Northern District of Iowa

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (May 10, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment

• Walter Jenkins – Colorado Springs, CO

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute 50 grams of cocaine base and aiding and abetting; possession of firearms during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime; possession of firearms during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime (second and subsequent conviction); District of Colorado

Sentence: 720 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (August 8, 2001)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 322 months’ imprisonment

• Antwaine Tacoma Johnson – Littleton, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base (crack); Eastern District of North Carolina

Sentence: 183 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (December 11, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Dempsey Johnson – Kansas City, MO

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute MDMA and cocaine base; Western District of Missouri

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (September 10, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 162 months’ imprisonment.

• Karmell Demetrius Johnson – Mobile, AL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine; use, carry, or possess a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; Southern District of Alabama

Sentence: Life plus 60 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (May 14, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Thomas Johnson – Miami, FL

Offense: Felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute a detectable amount of cocaine powder; Southern District of Florida

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment, eight years’ supervised release (September 29, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Antonio D. Jones – Nashville, TN

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; possession of firearms in relation to a drug trafficking offense; felon in possession of firearms; Middle District of Tennessee

Sentence: Life plus five years’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 15, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Kiwanis Miyo Jones – Clayton, AL

Offense: Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense (4 counts); violent crime/drugs/guns; unlawful transport of firearms; Middle District of Alabama

Sentence: Life plus 60 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (May 16, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 170 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Ryan K. Jones – Ste. Genevieve, MO

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine; possess a listed chemical used to manufacture methamphetamine; Western District of Wisconsin

Sentence: 328 months’ imprisonment; three years’ supervised release (December 23, 2003); amended to 240 months’ imprisonment (May 18, 2015)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Wayne Jordan – Morrisville, PA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; distribution of methamphetamine; Eastern District of Pennsylvania

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (April 1, 1998); amended to 324 months’ imprisonment (January 29, 2015)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Bobby Dale Kelley – Coweta, OK

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine; Northern District of Oklahoma

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $5,000 fine (March 17, 2005) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Kenneth Earl Kelley – Mossy Head, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine; Northern District of Florida

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (December 23, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Corey Kelly – Camden, NJ

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than five grams of crack cocaine; distribution of crack cocaine (two counts); District of New Jersey

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; 4 years’ supervised release; $2,000 fine (September 5, 2000)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• John Kelly – Monroe, LA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine base with prior narcotics convictions; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (June 12, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Alfred William Kemfort – Maui, HI

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; District of Hawaii

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (March 17, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Douglas Kennedy – Hillside, NJ

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute narcotics; narcotics possession (three counts); possession of firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime (two counts) possession of a weapon by a convicted felon (two counts); District of New Jersey

Sentence: 180 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (August 21, 2008); amended to 480 months’ imprisonment (July 2, 2013)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Robert Ketchledge – Delano, PA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute over 50 grams of cocaine base; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; Southern District of Florida

Sentence: 195 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (August 10, 2007); amended to 180 months’ imprisonment (April 4, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Alonzo King – Kansas City, MO

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of crack cocaine following a prior felony drug conviction; Northern District of Iowa

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (August 26, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Moses King – North Charleston, SC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; District of South Carolina

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (January 26, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Wendell Dean Kopp – Billings, MT

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking offense (two counts); District of Montana

Sentence: Life plus five years’ imprisonment (October 21, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Allan Aquino Lafuente – Kapolei, HI

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; distribution of five or more grams of methamphetamine (two counts); distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime; District of Hawaii

Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $1,000 fine (September 14, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 180 months’ imprisonment, and unpaid balance of $1,000 fine remitted when his sentence expires.

• Dennis Chan Lai – San Francisco, CA

Offense: Continuing criminal enterprise; possession with intent to distribute, aiding and abetting (31 counts); possession of illegal weapon (two counts); possession of weapon without serial numbers; Northern District of California

Sentence: Life plus 10 years’ imprisonment; five years’ parole (July 8, 1988)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Linnard O. Lawson – New Brighton, PA

Offense: 1. Felon in possession of a firearm; possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 5 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine base, commonly known as crack; Western District of Pennsylvania

2. Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; felon in possession of a firearm; Northern District of Ohio

Sentence: 1. 120 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (August 26, 2009)

2. Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $5,000 fine (October 6, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment and unpaid balance of $5,000 fine remitted when his sentence expires.

• Wendell Layne – Soddy Daisy, TN

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute with intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride; attempt to possess with intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride; aiding and abetting; distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; felon in possession of a firearm; obstruction of justice; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (January 3, 1997)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• James Marcus LeBlanc – Lake Charles, LA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base; distribution of cocaine base (three counts); Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 120 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (January 14, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Tarry Cordell London – Mansfield, LA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession of a firearm in relation to drug trafficking; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 180 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (November 7, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Gilbert Lopez – Fayetteville, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine; distribution of cocaine and aiding and abetting; conspiracy to launder drug proceeds; laundering of monetary instruments and aiding and abetting (14 counts); Eastern District of Pennsylvania

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (September 13, 1993)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment

• James Keith Loveless – Pixley, CA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; District of Nebraska

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (June 30, 1997); amended to 292 months’ imprisonment (December 17, 2015)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017

• James Lynch – Greenville, IN

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute in excess of 50 grams of methamphetamine (two counts); possession with intent to distribute in excess of five grams of methamphetamine; Southern District of Indiana

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 20, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 262 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Michael Anthony Mahan – Flint, MI

Offense: Distribution of an unspecified quantity of cocaine base (2 counts); possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine; Western District of Michigan

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $5,000 fine (May 9, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017, and unpaid balance of the $5,000 fine remitted

• Larry Steven Malone – Bend, OR

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine; manufacture methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; felon in possession of a firearm; District of Oregon

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (July 3, 1995); amended to 360 months’ imprisonment (October 5, 2016)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Kenio Marshall – Snellville, GA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine hydrochloride; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (January 11, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Crystal Dawn Mattern – Dilworth, MN

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute a controlled substance; District of North Dakota

Sentence: 228 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (May 5, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Valencia K. Matthews – Centralia, IL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine; distribution of less than five grams of crack cocaine; Southern District of Illinois

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $400 fine (June 28, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Johnny Ray McAtee – Dubuque, IA

Offense: Attempt to manufacture and aid and abet the manufacturing of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine (pure) after being convicted of one or more felony drug offenses; possession of pseudoephedrine, knowing the pseudoephedrine would be used to manufacture methamphetamine; possession of red phosphorous, knowing the red phosphorous would be used to manufacture methamphetamine; Northern District of Iowa

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (March 7, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Joseph McBride – Trenton, NJ

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine; carrying or possessing a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime; Middle District of Florida

Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (July 12, 2002)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• John McCallum – Spring Valley, NY

Offense: Narcotics conspiracy; distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (two counts); Southern District of New York

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (January 9, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• John McCauley – Chicago, IL

Offense: Distribution of 4.41 grams of cocaine after having been previously convicted of a felony drug offense; distribution and aid and abet the distribution of 3.61 grams of cocaine base and .76 grams of cocaine after having been previously convicted of a felony drug offense; distribution and aid and abet the distribution of .51 grams of cocaine base after having been previously convicted of a felony drug offense; distribution and aid and abet the distribution of 19.17 grams of cocaine base after having been previously convicted of a felony drug offense; failure to appear; Northern District of Iowa

Sentence: 366 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release; $2,150 restitution (April 2, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• James McCloud – Rochester, NY

Offense: Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of cocaine base; felon in possession of a firearm; Western District of New York

Sentence: 180 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release; $1,500 fine (June 20, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019 and unpaid balance of $1,500 fine remitted when his sentence expires, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Jeffrey Preston McClung – Harrisonburg, VA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute marijuana; distribution of marijuana; carry a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking offense; money laundering; Western District of Virginia

Sentence: 410 months’ imprisonment; 48 months’ supervised release (July 10, 1998); amended to 387 months’ imprisonment (March 23, 2015)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• John McCray, Sr. – East Saint Louis, IL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine base; distribution of heroin and cocaine base; Southern District of Illinois

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $750 fine (March 6, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• James McDade – Shreveport, LA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; conspiracy to commit laundering of monetary instruments; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (May 10, 2001)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment.

• Frederick McGary – Hammond, LA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; Eastern District of Louisiana

Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (February 20, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Martin McGee – Beersheba Springs, TN

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: 202 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (November 9, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Ezekial McLain – Albany, NY

Offense: Conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine and cocaine base; Northern District of New York

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 6, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Cartell Alexander McLemore – Milwaukee, WI

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; being a felon in possession of a firearm; being a felon in possession of ammunition; Eastern District of Wisconsin

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 26, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017

• Randy McMahan – Wellford, SC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; District of South Carolina

Sentence: Life plus 120 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (April 18, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

• Recco Salaves Meeks – Shelby, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base; Western District of North Carolina

Sentence: 230 months and six days’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (September 26, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Deone Antonio Melvin – Upper Marlboro, MD

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine; money laundering conspiracy; distribution of cocaine; possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking (2 counts); felon in possession of a firearm; District of Maryland

Sentence: 540 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (September 26, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

• Luis Marin Mendoza-Esquivel – Riverside, CA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute, distribution, and aiding and abetting the distribution of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture following a prior felony drug conviction; Northern District of Iowa

Sentence: 290 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (December 13, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Wayne Merrell – Dunlap, TN

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture 500 grams or more of methamphetamine; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 15, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Richard Glen Milburn – Limestone, TN

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana; conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine; attempt to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine; carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking offense (two counts); attempt to possess with the intent to distribute marijuana; attempt to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession of an unregistered short barreled firearm; possessing contraband in prison; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: 480 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (April 19, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 180 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Kristi Miller – Santa Maria, CA

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture 50 grams or more of methamphetamine actual or 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (May 6, 2011)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Timothy Wayne Miller – London, KY

Offense: 1. Conspiracy to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (4 counts); possession with intent to distribute oxycodone; carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime; Eastern District of Kentucky

2. Knowingly failed to appear; Eastern District of Kentucky

Sentence: 1. 300 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (July 8, 2004)

2. 120 months’ imprisonment (concurrent); three years’ supervised release (July 8, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Robert W. Mims – Pensacola, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Northern District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $500 fine (May 21, 2002)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Ervin Mincey – Swainsboro, GA

Offense: Distribution of 27.72 grams of cocaine base; Southern District of Georgia

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (January 17, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 210 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• James Edward Mitchell – Oxnard, CA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; District of Montana

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (March 31, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Lewis Lynn Mitchell – Medical Lake, WA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; District of Montana

Sentence: 288 months’ imprisonment, eight years’ supervised release (August 2, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Terry Mitchell – Miami, FL

Offense: Continuing criminal enterprise; distribution of cocaine and aiding and abetting (two counts); carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime; Middle District of Alabama

Sentence: Life plus 60 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (May 22, 1995)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Emmett Alvin Monson – Rosedale, NY

Offense: Conspiracy: possess with intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride and heroin; possess with intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride (two counts); possess with intent to distribute heroin (four counts); Middle District of North Carolina

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; 8 years’ supervised release (September 20, 1993)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Richard Ruiz Montes ─ Escalon, CA

Offense: Conducting a continuing criminal enterprise; manufacture of marijuana and aiding and abetting; possession with intent to distribute marijuana and aiding and abetting; possession with intent to distribute marijuana (two counts); Eastern District of California

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 60 months’ supervised release (November 21, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Anthony Lawayne Moon – Knoxville, TN

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine hydrochloride; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (September 28, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Larry D. Moon ─ Louisville, KY

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine base, aiding and abetting; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (2 counts); Western District of Kentucky

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (August 21, 1996); amended

to 360 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (September 24, 1999)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Sentra Moore – Montgomery, AL

Offense: Aiding and abetting possession to distribute cocaine hydrochloride; aiding and abetting possession to distribute 50 or more grams of cocaine base; aiding and abetting firearm/drug trafficking; Middle District of Alabama

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (October 1, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Steven Rayford Moore – Sherman, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base; Eastern District of Texas

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $5,000 fine (June 26, 2001)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 262 months’ imprisonment and unpaid balance of the $5,000 fine remitted.

• Jeremy Jason Morefield – Shreveport, LA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (July 13, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Chico Untras Morgan – Opelika, AL

Offense: Distribution of a controlled substance (cocaine base); Middle District of Alabama

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (January 21, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, and conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Fred Lenard Morrison – Valdese, NC

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine; simple possession of cocaine base; District of South Carolina

Sentence: 320 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (December 13, 1996)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• David Andrew Mortensen – Salt Lake City, UT

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams of methamphetamine; District of Utah

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 60 months’ supervised release (September 18, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Cory D. Mosby – Rock Island, IL

Offense: Possession of cocaine base (crack) with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking; felon in possession of firearms; Central District of Illinois

Sentence: 322 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release; $2,500 fine (August 17, 2007); amended to 300 months’ imprisonment (March 10, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 195 months’ imprisonment and unpaid balance of $2,500 fine remitted when his sentence expires.

• Leo Muhammad – Compton, CA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine; Eastern District of Missouri

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (November 21, 2005); amended to 292 months’ imprisonment (January 29, 2015)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment.

• Saeed Abdul Muhammad – Spotsylvania, VA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; possess with intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride; Eastern District of Virginia

Sentence: Life imprisonment; three years’ supervised release (August 22, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 210 months’ imprisonment

• Dottie Nixon – Lincolnton, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a quantity of cocaine and cocaine base within 1,000 feet of a school; Western District of North Carolina

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; six years’ supervised release (August 13, 2001); amended to 324 months’ imprisonment (November 19, 2015)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Alonzo Norman, Jr. – Springfield, LA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine base and aiding and abetting; distribution of cocaine base; Eastern District of Louisiana

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (February 18, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Deon Christopher Nowell – Charleston, SC

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime; District of South Carolina

Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (March 10, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Charles Lee Parker – Marietta, GA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine base; Southern District of Mississippi

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (January 25, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 262 months’ imprisonment.

• William Howard Penn, Jr. – Morgan City, LA

Offense: Narcotics, sell distribute or dispense, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute; narcotics – sell, distribute or dispense, possession with intent to distribute; racketeering, narcotics – interstate travel in aid of illegal activity; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (November 10, 1997)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Christopher Clayton Pfaff – Ottumwa, IA

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine; Southern District of Iowa

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (June 26, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Hope Aree Pinkerton – Alta, IA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and manufacture five grams or more of methamphetamine actual after having been convicted of a prior felony drug offense; Northern District of Iowa

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (August 5, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment

• Larry Blane Pittman – San Diego, CA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of a mixture of methamphetamine; Western District of Kentucky

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (December 20, 2001)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Max Orvel Plumlee – Newport News, VA

Offense: Engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise; distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine (eight counts); use of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime (two counts); distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (two counts); renting, leasing, and making premises available for storing and distributing cocaine; conspiracy; money laundering (five counts); engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity (four counts); Eastern District of Virginia

Sentence: Life imprisonment plus 300 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (July 18, 1994)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Charles Edward Price – Vicksburg, MS

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine base; Southern District of Mississippi

Sentence: 292 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $1,500 fine (June 3, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017 and unpaid balance of the $1,500 fine remitted.

• Calvin Pritchett ─ Cleveland, OH

Offense: Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine; felon in possession of a firearm; Northern District of Ohio

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 30, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Tony Roger Pullings – Ocala, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine hydrochloride and cocaine base; distribution of cocaine (three counts); Middle District of Florida

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (May 14, 1999)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Dennis Ragland – Lincoln, AL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances; distribution and possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances; felon in possession of a firearm; use and carrying of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime; Northern District of Alabama

Sentence: 330 months’ imprisonment; three years’ supervised release (November 29, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 210 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Sergio Ramirez – Des Moines, IA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; distribute methamphetamine; Southern District of Iowa

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (January 22, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on July 18, 2017.

• Alex Randell – Tallahassee, FL

Offense: Possess with intent to distribute cocaine base, conspiracy to distribute cocaine base; Northern District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (July 23, 1999)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment

• Ernest Reagan ─ Knoxville, TN

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride; felon in possession of firearms; possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (July 16, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 168 months’ imprisonment, conditioned on upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Johnnie C. Reed – Spartanburg, SC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base; Northern District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (February 7, 1997)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment

• Kristen Reed ─ Winchester, TN

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (July 27, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Anthony Jaron Richardson – Charlotte, NC

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; use and carry of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Western District of North Carolina

Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 16, 2002)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Cory D. Rigmaiden – Fresno, TX

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (August 18, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Robert James Riley – Clackamas, OR

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute LSD; Southern District of Iowa

Sentence: Life imprisonment (November 4, 1993)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2018.

• Jerry K. Roberson – St. Petersburg, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine; Middle District of Florida

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (December 15, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Samuel Roberts – Kinston, NC

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (two counts), simple possession of cocaine base; Eastern District of North Carolina

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (August 31, 1998)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Charles Bernard Robinson – Raleigh, NC

Offense: Possession with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of cocaine base (crack); possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; Eastern District of North Carolina

Sentence: 322 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (February 5, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Gerald Robinson – Overland, MO

Offense: Conspiracy to possess pseudoephedrine knowing it would be used to manufacture methamphetamine; possession of pseudoephedrine knowing it would be used to manufacture methamphetamine (two counts); Eastern District of Missouri

Sentence: 220 months’ imprisonment; two years’ supervised release (December 14, 2006); amended to 177 months’ imprisonment (April 27, 2015)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Glenn Vincent Robinson – Stilwell, OK

Offense: Attempt to manufacture methamphetamine (two counts); possession of firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense (two counts); Eastern District of Oklahoma

Sentence: 555 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (April 27, 2004); amended to 480 months’ imprisonment (July 21, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• John Robinson – Charlotte, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine; Western District of North Carolina

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (April 1, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 200 months’ imprisonment.

• Joseph E. Robinson – Tallulah, LA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base with prior narcotics conviction; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base with prior narcotics conviction (seven counts); Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (January 6, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Luther Lee Robinson – Greensboro, NC

Offense: Conspiracy: distributed cocaine base (crack); Middle District of North Carolina

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (August 24, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• William Everett Robinson – Crestview, FL

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime; convicted felon in possession of a firearm/armed career criminal; Northern District of Florida

Sentence: Life plus 60 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (May 10, 1999)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on July 18, 2017, conditioned upon enrollment in non-residential drug treatment (NRDAP).

• Juan Rodriguez ─ Edinburg, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine; Eastern District of New York

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (May 18, 2000)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Germaine Roebuck ─ Champaign, IL

Offense: Distribution of five or more grams of cocaine base (crack); Central District of Illinois

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (November 21, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Marvin G. Roland – Wauchula, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime; Eastern District of North Carolina

Sentence: 322 months’ imprisonment; 5 years’ supervised release; $10,000 fine (July 12, 1999)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017 and unpaid balance of $10,000 fine remitted.

• Randolph Rolle ─ Miami, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base (crack cocaine), 500 grams or more of cocaine and 100 grams or more of heroin; Southern District of Florida

Sentence: 292 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (February 5, 2007); amended to 262 months’ imprisonment (December 31, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 200 months, conditioned on enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Jerrick Lamont Rorie – Marshville, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base and five kilograms or more of cocaine; District of South Carolina

Sentence: 264 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 27, 2009); amended to 240 months’ imprisonment (July 2, 2012)

Commutation grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 168 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Charlie Lee Ross, Jr. – Houston, Texas

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (six counts); Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $20,000 fine (January 25, 2001)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019 and unpaid balance of $20,000 fine remitted when his sentence expires, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Ted Ross – Dallas, TX

Offense: Conspiracy; money laundering; felon in possession of a firearm; Northern District of Texas

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (February 16, 1994)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Timnah Rudisill – Hendersonville, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base; Western District of North Carolina

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (July 24, 2002)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Tyrone Sain – Memphis, TN

Offense: 1. Attempt to possess with intent to distribute approximately three kilograms of cocaine, a controlled substance; Western District of Tennessee

2. Possession of a controlled object, marijuana, in a federal correctional institution; Western District of Tennessee

Sentence: 1. 360 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (January 27, 1999)

2. Two months’ imprisonment (consecutive) (October 4, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Both prison sentences commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Dyron K. Sampson – Arcadia, LA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (April 9, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Jose Alfredo Sanchez, Jr. ─ Grafton, ND

Offense: Continuing criminal enterprise; District of North Dakota

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; four years’ supervised release (March 29, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 210 months’ imprisonment.

• Helen Evette Sanders – Altamont, TN

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture 500 grams or more of methamphetamine; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (August 9, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Ramon A. Santos – Providence, RI

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine; Northern District of Texas

Sentence: 260 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $25,000 fine (March 24, 2005); amended to 211 months’ imprisonment (February 11, 2016)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment and unpaid balance of the $25,000 fine remitted.

• David M. Scates ─ Richmond, VA

Offense: Possession of cocaine, aiding and abetting; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aiding and abetting; Eastern District of Virginia

Sentence: 293 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (April 23, 1999)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Joseph Schwartz – Philadelphia, PA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine; Eastern District of Pennsylvania

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release; $500 fine (November 1, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Aaron A. Scott – Petersburg, VA

Offense: Distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base within 1,000 feet of a public school; Eastern District of Virginia

Sentence: 188 months’ imprisonment; six years’ supervised release (April 21, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on July 18, 2017.

• Kenneth E. Scott ─ Scott City, MO

Offense: Possession of pseudoephedrine knowing it will be used to manufacture methamphetamine; felon in possession of a firearm; Eastern District of Missouri

Sentence: 296 months’ imprisonment; three years’ supervised release (December 2, 2003); amended to 237 months’ imprisonment (March 17, 2015)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Stephen Scott – Worcester, MA

Offense: Possession of cocaine base with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number; felon in possession of a firearm; District of Massachusetts

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (February 8, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Timothy Wayne Seabury- Satsuma, AL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine; conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine; attempt to manufacture methamphetamine; Southern District of Alabama

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 18, 2011)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 235 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Burnette Trione Shackleford ─ Georgetown, SC

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base and 5 kilograms or more of powder cocaine; District of South Carolina

Sentence: 264 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (August 14, 2007); amended to 212 months’ imprisonment (August 11, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Duane Sheffield – Augusta, GA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute five grams or more of cocaine base; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; 8 years’ supervised release (June 18, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 151 months, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug abuse treatment.

• Michael William Shranklen – Ankeny, IA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; Southern District of Iowa

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 30, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on August 17, 2017.

• Jeremy Simmons – Chicago, IL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base (mixture) and less than 500 grams of cocaine (mixture); distribution of 50 grams or more of cocaine base (mixture) (four counts); Southern District of Indiana

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (March 16, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to 360 months’ imprisonment.

• Damenion Sims – Houston, TX

Offense: Possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Eastern District of Louisiana

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (February 20, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment

• Willie Small – Denver, CO

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of cocaine base, aiding and abetting; distribution and possession with intent to distribute 13.382 grams of cocaine base, aiding and abetting; distribution and possession with intent to distribute 13.323 grams of cocaine base, aiding and abetting; distribution and possession with intent to distribute 26.295 grams of cocaine base, aiding and abetting; distribution and possession with intent to distribute 6.457 grams of cocaine base, aiding and abetting; distribution and possession with intent to distribute 26.764 grams of cocaine base, aiding and abetting; distribution and possession with intent to distribute 26.866 grams of cocaine base, aiding and abetting; distribution and possession with intent to distribute 23.484 grams of cocaine base, aiding and abetting; distribution and possession with intent to distribute 32.756 grams of cocaine base, aiding and abetting; distribution and possession with intent to distribute 54.174 grams of cocaine base, aiding and abetting; distribution and possession with intent to distribute 26.356 grams of cocaine base, aiding and abetting; distribution and possession with intent to distribute 14 grams of cocaine base, aiding and abetting (two counts); distribution and possession with intent to distribute seven grams of cocaine base, aiding and abetting (five counts); distribution and possession with intent to distribute 27 grams of cocaine base, aiding and abetting; use of a communication facility to conspire to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, aiding and abetting (13 counts); distribution and possession with intent to distribute 3.5 grams of cocaine base, aiding and abetting (two counts); distribution and possession with intent to distribute 56 grams of cocaine base, aiding and abetting; possession with intent to distribute .244 grams of cocaine base, aiding and abetting; possession with intent to distribute 175 grams or more of cocaine base, aiding and abetting; money laundering, aiding and abetting; District of Colorado

Sentence: Life imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (April 21, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 300 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Bernard Gary Smith, Jr. – Warsaw, VA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of crack cocaine and to distribute marijuana; Eastern District of Virginia

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (November 7, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Felicia Smith – Shreveport, LA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine; conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 292 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (December 15, 2005); amended to 188 months’ imprisonment (January 4, 2017)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• John Wayne Smith – Charlotte, NC

Offense: Possess with intent to distribute and distribute cocaine base; Western District of North Carolina

Sentence: 216 months’ imprisonment; four years’ supervised release (March 22, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Lawrence Smith – Immokalee, FL

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of cocaine base, “crack cocaine”; Middle District of Florida

Sentence: 235 months’ imprisonment; 4 years’ supervised release (January 22, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment.

• Nathaniel Smith, Jr. – Eden, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine base crack; Middle District of North Carolina

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (March 8, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Ronald Benjamin Smith – Demopolis, AL

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; using and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking felony; Southern District of Alabama

Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (January 11, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 180 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Teresa Smith – Baird, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance; Northern District of Texas

Sentence: 309 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (August 24, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Anthony B. Southard – Youngstown, OH

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute approximately 100.3 grams of cocaine base; carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime; Northern District of Ohio

Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (June 27, 2000)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Thaddeus A. Speed – Kankakee, Illinois

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base (crack); distribution of 50 grams or more of cocaine base (crack); possession of five grams of more of cocaine base (crack) with intent to distribute it; Central District of Illinois

Sentence: Life imprisonment (March 3, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 262 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Glen Alan Spicer – Dobson, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine; possessed firearms in commerce after felony conviction; Middle District of North Carolina

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (September 11, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Michael Stacey – Charlotte, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base; Western District of North Carolina

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; 5 years’ supervised release (July 29, 2004) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Jason L. Stewart – East Cleveland, OH

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute in excess of 50 grams of cocaine base; Northern District of West Virginia

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; 5 years’ supervised release (December 1, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Jubali Dushawn Stokes ─ Chicago, IL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute “crack” cocaine; Eastern District of Wisconsin

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; repayment of $2,010 of “buy money” as a condition of supervised release (March 4, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 120 months’ imprisonment and condition of supervised release requiring repayment of $2,010 of “buy money” is also commuted.

• Jonathan L. Stout – Memphis, TN

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute over five grams of cocaine base; possession of over five grams of cocaine base with intent to distribute; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; Western District of Tennessee

Sentence: 1,200 months’ imprisonment; four years’ supervised release (December 14, 2004); amended to 300 months’ imprisonment; three years’ supervised release (August 22, 2008); amended to 292 months’ imprisonment (November 1, 2011)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 180 months’ imprisonment.

• Tyrone Sturdivant ─ Mason City, IA

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture and distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base and to distribute cocaine salt; distribution of cocaine salt (two counts); Northern District of Iowa

Sentence: 348 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 26, 2006); amended to life imprisonment (May 3, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Jorge Luis Suarez-Maya – Cabo Rojo, PR

Offense: Possess with intent to distribute cocaine; possess and carry a revolver during the commission of a drug trafficking crime; District of Puerto Rico

Sentence: Life plus 60 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (November 22, 1993)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Raymond Roger Surratt, Jr. – Shelby, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base; Western District of North Carolina

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 31, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 200 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Andre Rashad Sutton – Chattanooga, TN

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base and cocaine hydrochloride; possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (May 21, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Lambert Dorell Sweat – Manning, SC

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute a quantity of marijuana and cocaine; felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime; District of South Carolina

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; six years’ supervised release (July 19, 2011)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 180 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Alan Sylvester – Jamaica, NY

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine; District of Maryland

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (July 24, 2006); amended to 360 months’ imprisonment (August 3, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 260 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Jeffrey Tate – Chapel Hill, NC

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base; Eastern District of North Carolina

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (October 23, 1997)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Richard Len Taylor, Jr. – Deep Gap, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine; using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and aiding and abetting; Western District of North Carolina

Sentence: 322 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release, $10,142.86 restitution (August 9, 2005); amended to 300 months’ imprisonment (November 19, 2015)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Joshua John Terry – Chattanooga, TN

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: 180 months’ imprisonment; 5 years’ supervised release (March 20, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Charles Edward Thomas – Odessa, TX

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute more than five grams of crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; Western District of Texas

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (November 30, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Elton F. Thomas – Ontario, CA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute in excess of 50 grams of cocaine base (“crack”); Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; 5 years’ supervised release (February 11, 2000)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Benjamin C. Thompkins, Jr. ─ Amelia, VA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon; manufacture and possess with intent to distribute marijuana; Eastern District of Virginia

Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (February 6, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Anthony Dwayne Thompson – Los Angeles, CA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine; Southern District of Iowa

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 19, 2004); amended to 240 months’ imprisonment (June 21, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Jerome Thompson – Kansas City, MO

Offense: Distribution of 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Western District of Missouri

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 20, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Wayne D. Thompson – Richmond, VA

Offense: Possess with intent to distribute cocaine base within one thousand feet of a school; Eastern District of Virginia

Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; 16 years’ supervised release (December 10, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 220 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• William Thorne – Patterson, NJ

Offense: Distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of cocaine base; District of New Jersey

Sentence: 200 months’ imprisonment; four years’ supervised release (June 28, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• James Mark Thornton ─ Knoxville, TN

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: 327 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (July 10, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• William Tisdale – Greensboro, NC

Offense: Distributed cocaine base (crack); Middle District of North Carolina

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (March 28, 2000)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Jim L. Townsend – Memphis, TN

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine; possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and aiding and abetting in same; Western District of Tennessee

Sentence: Life imprisonment (October 23, 1992)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2018.

• Brosarick Ernesto Trammell – Roanoke, Alabama

Offense: Distribution of (50) fifty grams or more of a mixture and substance containing cocaine base “crack”; Northern District of Alabama

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (March 24, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• James Tranmer – Hackensack, NJ

Offense: Conspiracy to import marijuana; conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana; Northern District of Florida

Sentence: 420 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (August 3, 1994)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Melvin Tucker – Chicago, IL

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture and distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base and to distribute cocaine salt after a conviction for a felony drug offense; distribution and aiding and abetting the distribution of 12.39 grams of cocaine base after a conviction for a felony drug offense; distribution and aiding and abetting the distribution of 16.83 grams of cocaine base after a conviction for a felony drug offense; Northern District of Iowa

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 29, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• John Robinson Turner – Pensacola, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine; Northern District of Florida

Sentence: 420 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (June 23, 1993)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Antonio Luna Valdez, Jr. – Weslaco, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, cocaine base and marihuana; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: Life imprisonment (September 17, 2012)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 168 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Aldo Venegas – Pecos, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine; Western District of Texas

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (December 11, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Donald LeRoy Wagaman – Glenwood, IA

Offense: Manufacture in excess of 50 grams of methamphetamine; Southern District of Iowa

Sentence: 185 months’ imprisonment; four years’ supervised release (February 22, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Bernard A. Walker – Knoxville, TN

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 25, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Yakez Walker ─ Deerfield Beach, FL

Offense: Distribution of 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Southern District of Florida

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (June 25, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

•Eric Arthur Walton – Wheeling, WV

Offense: 1. Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute

marijuana; conspiracy to launder monetary instruments; interstate transportation in aid of racketeering (2 counts); laundering of monetary instruments; aiding and abetting in the possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school; Northern District of West Virginia

2. Conspiracy to defraud U.S., to wit: corruptly endeavor to influence, intimidate, or impede a petit juror; attempt to influence a petit juror and aiding and abetting; Northern District of West Virginia

Sentence: 1. Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $20,000 fine (July 26, 1994)

2. 60 months’ imprisonment (consecutive); three years’ supervised release (June 2, 1997)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 387 months’ imprisonment.

• Charles Ward – Martinsburg, WV

Offense: Aiding and abetting in the distribution of 28.7 grams of cocaine base; Northern District of West Virginia

Sentence: 200 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (September 28, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 151 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Jeffrey Ward – Memphis, TN

Offense: Possession and distribution of 57.9 grams cocaine base; possession and distribution of 70.2 grams cocaine base; Western District of Tennessee

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (July 2, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug abuse treatment.

• Timmy Don Ware – Oklahoma City, OK

Offense: Participation in racketeering activities; conspiracy to participate in a criminal racketeering enterprise; conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin; possession with intent to distribute heroin (three counts); use of telephone to facilitate a conspiracy; Western District of Oklahoma

Sentence: 33 years’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (September 29, 1988)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Dan Russell Watson – Mediapolis, IA

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture at least 500 grams of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine; Southern District of Iowa

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release, $4,959 restitution (May 28, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019 and unpaid balance of the $4,959 restitution obligation remitted, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Raymond Allen Watts – Hyattsville, MD

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base commonly known as crack; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; District of Maryland

Sentence: 292 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (December 29, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 200 months’ imprisonment.

• Harold Lindsey Webster – Des Moines, IA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute at least 50 grams of cocaine base; Southern District of Iowa

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (January 25, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Donald Welch ─ Trenton, NJ

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine; carrying or possessing a firearm during and relation to a drug trafficking crime; Middle District of Florida

Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (July 12, 2002)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Derrick White – Schriever, LA

Offense: Distribution of 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Eastern District of Louisiana

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (January 9, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment.

• Carlos Whitehead ─ St. Louis, MO

Offense: Manufacture and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession of heroin; possession of cocaine; possession of marijuana; Eastern District of Missouri

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (August 25, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Winston Wilkins – West Palm Beach, FL

Offense: Distribution of crack cocaine (2 counts); Southern District of Florida

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; 5 years’ supervised release; $15,000 fine (January 23, 1998)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019 and unpaid balance of $15,000 fine remitted, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug abuse treatment.

• Glenn Williams – Raleigh, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base (crack); Eastern District of North Carolina

Sentence: 480 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $17,050 fine (March 18, 1996)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Harry David Williams – Oklahoma City, OK

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; maintaining a residence to facilitate the distribution of methamphetamine, aiding and abetting; Western District of Oklahoma

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; six years’ supervised release (November 1, 2000)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Maurice Victor Williams – Oxon Hill, MD

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of “crack” cocaine; Eastern District of Virginia

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (August 31, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 180 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Robert Lee Williams, III – High Point, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine hydrochloride; Middle District of North Carolina

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 12, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Marshall R. Wilson – Kansas City, KS

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; District of Kansas

Sentence: 180 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (December 20, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• William Wilson – Independence, LA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base (“crack”); Eastern District of Louisiana

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (February 15, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Gregory C. Womack – Oklahoma City, OK

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine; manufacturing methamphetamine; manufacturing methamphetamine, aiding and abetting; maintaining a place for the purpose of manufacturing methamphetamine, aiding and abetting; Western District of Oklahoma

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (January 26, 1999)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on July 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Marshane Woods ─ Mebane, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine hydrochloride and 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing cocaine base; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (February 23, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months.

• Ayande Yearwood – Baltimore, MD

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine base; District of Maryland

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $17,500 fine (October 20, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019 and unpaid balance of $17,500 fine remitted when his sentence expires, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug abuse treatment, unpaid remainder of fine remitted.

• Antonio Antwain Young – Maryville, TN

Offense: Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: 180 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (May 29, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Calvin Tyrone Young – Winston-Salem, NC

Offense: Conspiracy: Distribute crack; Middle District of North Carolina

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (May 15, 1997)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

• Connie Jermaine Young ─ Spartanburg, SC

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: Life imprisonment (November 26, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in the residential drug treatment.

• Travis Demetrius Youngblood – Union Spring, AL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base; Eastern District of Kentucky

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (March 12, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

