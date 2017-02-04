OCA welcomes Haley and Chao appointments

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Feb. 3, 2017) — OCA – Asian Pacific American Advocates welcomes newly appointed and confirmed US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and US Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.

“We welcome these AAPI women pioneers on their appointments and wish them success in the new Administration,” says Sharon M. Wong, OCA national president. “With such a high level of experience, Ambassador Haley and Secretary Chao bring a unique voice to the conversation. It is our hope that they use their seat at the table to represent AAPI voices in critical exchanges of ideas that have real implications for our community. We hope to work together to uplift our community in the most important way.”

Both appointees were recently confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Ambassador Haley is the former Governor of South Carolina and was confirmed 96-4. Secretary Chao was the former Bush Cabinet Secretary of Commerce and was confirmed 93-6.

OCA – Asian Pacific American Advocates is a national organization of community advocates dedicated to improving the social, political, and economic well-being of Asian Pacific Americans (APAs).