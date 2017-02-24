OCA alarmed by removal of protections for transgender students 

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Feb. 23, 2017) — OCA–Asian Pacific American Advocates is alarmed by President Trump’s removal of guidance regarding Title IX coverage for transgender students.

A Dear Colleague Letter on Transgender Students released by the Obama Administration on May 13, 2016, clarified that, “Departments treat a student’s gender identity as the student’s sex for purposes of Title IX and its implementing regulations”, providing critical clarification on civil rights protections for America’s transgender youth that would otherwise be left to certain states that have historically not been respectful of this distinction. Despite the Department of Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, having reservations about reversing the order, the Trump Administration issued the directive to withdraw the guidance last night.

“Title IX affords all students protection against discrimination based on sex; these protections include allowing transgender students to use restrooms, locker rooms, and attend single sex classes consistent with their gender identity. Schools across the country should strive to create inclusive, safe, and supportive learning environments,” said Vicki Shu, OCA Vice President of Public Affairs. “With surveys reporting that 65% of Asian American and Pacific Islander transgender youth report harassment at school, it has the potential to jeopardize civil rights for such a vulnerable population of young people. While we are somewhat heartened that Secretary DeVos had initially opposed the removal of this guidance, we are still concerned about the possible ramifications to transgender students.”

Click HERE for additional resources from the National Center on Transgender Equality regarding the effects of rolling back the Federal Guidance on Transgender Students.

OCA – Asian Pacific American Advocates is a national organization of community advocates dedicated to improving the social, political, and economic well-being of Asian Pacific Americans (APAs).

