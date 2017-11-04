National CAPACD rejects Ways and Means tax plan — shows how to oppose it

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nov. 4, 2017) — On Thursday Nov. 2, 2017 the House Ways and Means Committee released a draft of comprehensive tax reform legislation, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, based closely on the Administration’s tax blueprint released last September.

National CAPACD rejects this proposal, which would overhaul the tax code to benefit the wealthy at the expense of low-income Americans. With taxes cut so dramatically for the wealthy, it will inevitably leave a deficit for years to come and put pressure on crucial programs that our communities rely on, such as affordable housing, social security, Medicaid, low-income tax credits, and SNAP. We urge Members of Congress to oppose this legislation and call on our allies to take action.

How to Take Action:

1) Contact your Representative to stop support of tax cuts for the wealthy through our template letter.

2) Follow National CAPACD and read our monthly Policy Matters newsletter as we track developments on legislation.

3) Read our draft fact sheet, “ What Federal Tax Reform Means for Your Community,” which outlines progressive tax reform that National CAPACD supports as part of the Tax Alliance for Economic Mobility.

4) Join our effort to fight for an inclusive tax code that benefits low-income Americans! Fill out our form here.