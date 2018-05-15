Minn. State Rep. Fue Lee Resolution honors APIA Month

ST. PAUL, Minn. (May 15, 2018) — To honor the many Asian/Pacific Minnesotans who contribute greatly to state’s economy and culture, State Rep. Fue Lee (DFL-59A) introduced a resolution on the floor of the Minnesota House of Representatives on Tuesday commemorating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

“As a Hmong American and a refugee, I am honored to represent my community and all Asian/Pacific communities with this resolution on the House floor,” Lee said. “Asian/Pacific immigrants have brought so many gifts to the culture, economy and life of Minnesota, and so many have embraced Minnesota as their new home. We are proud to be Minnesotans and grateful for the opportunities we have found here in this state.”

Asian Pacific American Heritage Month is a celebration of Asians and Pacific Islanders in the United States. More broadly, Asian-Pacific encompasses all of the Asian continent and the Pacific islands of Melanesia (New Guinea, New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Fiji and the Solomon Islands), Micronesia (Marianas, Guam, Wake Island, Palau, Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Nauru and the Federated States of Micronesia) and Polynesia (New Zealand, Hawaiian Islands, Rotuma, Midway Islands, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Cook Islands, French Polynesia and Easter Island).

The month of May was chosen to commemorate the immigration of the first Japanese to the United States on May 7, 1843, and to mark the anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869. The majority of the workers who laid the tracks were Chinese immigrants.

You can learn more about Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month here [MN Dept. of Human Rights] and here [Library of Congress].

