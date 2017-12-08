McCollum laments Franken resignation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dec. 7, 2017) — U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum (DFL-MN-4) on Thursday said the resignation of U.S. Senl Al Franken (DFL-MN) was regretful.

“Today is a sad day for Minnesota,” McCollum said. “Senator Al Franken has been more than a colleague — he has been a friend and an ally on the issues that are most important to Minnesota families. Al’s voice and vote were instrumental in extending health care to millions of Americans, helping our students succeed, and upholding our commitments to tribal nations.”

McCollum said that as the state moves forward she is confident that Minn. Gov. Mark Dayton will appoint a qualified person to serve Minnesotans in the Senate.

“I look forward to working with our new Senator to help Minnesota families and stand up to President Trump and the Republicans’ divisive agenda,” McCollum said.