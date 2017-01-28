McCollum condemns refugee and immigration executive order

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Jan. 28, 2017) — U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum (MN-4) issued a statement Saturday condemning President Donald Trump’s executive order blocking the admission of refugees and discriminating against Muslim Americans and immigrants.

The statement described the executive order targeting refugees and Muslim immigrants as “cruel” and betraying of American values, and doing nothing to enhance national security.

“Turning away the world’s most vulnerable people — fully-vetted refugees fleeing war and persecution — does not make America safer,” McCollum said. “Discriminating against legal residents and immigrants based on their religion betrays our Constitution, provides a propaganda tool to terrorists, and demonstrates to our allies that the White House will abandon them for political expediency.”

The executive order is lacking of moral ambiguity and is intended to harm refugees and Muslims fleeing persecution, McCollum said.

“With so much at stake, now is the time for our entire community — faith leaders, business owners, workers and labor unions, public officials — to speak with one voice and oppose President Trump’s attack on our Minnesotan and American values,” she said. “Congressional Republicans must not silently support President Trump’s action out of political fear while thousands of fully-vetted refugees now fear for their lives. This is not a time for political cowardice, but for courage in the face of a policy that will needlessly destroy lives. On Monday, when Congress goes into session, Democrats and Republicans must stand united as Americans and reject this extreme presidential action. Anything less is to be complicit in President Trump’s cruel attack on immigrants and refugees.

“It is a sad irony that President Trump’s actions came on Holocaust Remembrance Day, when we also reckon with America’s refusal – out of sheer religious bigotry – to welcome refugees fleeing the Nazi regime. President Trump’s decision adds a new chapter to that national shame,” McCollum said.

