McCollum co-sponsors bill to end executive order on immigration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 30, 2017) — U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum (DFL-Minn.) on Monday co-sponsored legislation to immediately end President Donald Trump’s discriminatory executive order banning refugees, discriminating against Muslim immigrants, and targeting Muslim Americans returning to the United States.

“President Trump’s executive order is cruel, discriminatory, and makes the United States less safe. I join business leaders, faith groups, labor unions, and national security experts condemning this order in the strongest possible terms,” Congresswoman McCollum said. “I am proud to co-sponsor the SOLVe Act, which would end this disgraceful order and stop President Trump from using taxpayer funds to enforce it.”

The Statue of Liberty Value Act, the SOLVe Act, invalidates President Trump’s executive order and prohibits President Trump from using any funds or fees to enforce the order. If enacted, the SOLVe Act would help end the climate of fear and chaos that this order has unleashed for immigrants, refugees, and their families, including many in Minnesota.

“President Trump’s discriminatory order is an affront to the values we hold dear as Minnesotans and Americans. With House and Senate Democrats standing united in opposition to this order, Congressional Republicans must speak up and join us in supporting legislation to end this order,”Congresswoman McCollum said. “This is no time for political cowardice. It is time for Republicans in Minnesota and across the United States to show courage in the face of a policy that threatens to destroy lives.”

Congresswoman Betty McCollum represents Minnesota’s Fourth District in the United States House of Representatives.

