Legislative update from state Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans

H.F. 538/S.F. 468: PERSONAL LEARNING PLANS FOR STUDENTS
What is this proposal?
The early years of school are crucial for laying an educational foundation to reduce the achievement gap and for our students of color to succeed. However, many vulnerable student groups are falling behind in the earliest years of their formal education. H.F. 538/S.F. 468 would provide additional guidance for these students. The bill proposes that if a student is not reading at his or her grade level, by the 3rd grade, their school must provide a personalized learning plan to get the student on track with their peers. This learning plan could include after-school classes, summer courses or programs to allow students to better connect with their culture.
In addition, the bill requires that high school students who are not meeting the state testing standards must be informed that public education in Minnesota is free and open to anyone under 21.
What is the status of this proposal?
The bill has been proposed in both the House and Senate by Rep. Drew Christensen (R- Dakota County) and Sen. Paul Utke (R- Becker), respectively. Currently, the bill is being considered in its first committee in both bodies.