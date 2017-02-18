Legislative update from state Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans

A bill relating to sick leave and minimum wage for Minnesotan workers has been making headway through the legislature, with fierce advocates on both sides. In the past year, several community groups have pushed for an increase in the minimum wage and paid sick leave for all workers in their jurisdiction. These groups have successfully changed labor laws in several cities. However, these major changes to business practices are being questioned by some business owners and current state legislators. The proposed bill would forbid local governments from creating laws that change the minimum wage, sick leave, work hours or benefits of their local businesses.

Advocates for the bill point out that the uneven application of labor laws across the state make it extremely difficult for businesses that operate in multiple cities. If labor laws differ from locality to locality, pay roll and employee operations would become unreasonable. In addition, they point out that some businesses, especially smaller businesses, may be pulled under from the burden of higher wages and benefits.

Opponents to the state’s intervention say that St. Paul and Minneapolis already have working sick leave laws on the books, and they are working well. They also say that state preemption would undermine the authority of local governments which are assumed to improve upon and adjust the baseline laws set by the state.

What is the status of this proposal?

The bill was introduced and heard in multiple committees in both the House and Senate, by Representative Pat Garafolo (R- Dakota County) and Senator Jeremy Miller (R- Fillmore), respectively.

In the House, H.F. 600 has been referred to the Ways and Means committee.The committee meets every Wednesday at 3:00 P.M. but does not have H.F. 600 on its current schedule.

In the Senate, S.F. 580 is in the Rules and Administration committee.

The committee meets at the call of the chair and has no meetings scheduled in the next week.

The bill has faced severe opposition from many community members but support from many business owners as well. In both chambers, the bill is nearing its final committees before being brought to each chamber’s floor for a final vote.