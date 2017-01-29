Krishnamoorthi goes to O’Hare to denounce discriminatory ban on legal immigrants

CHICAGO (Jan. 28, 2017) — U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-8) went to O’Hare International Airport on Saturday to denounce President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Krishnamoorthi released the following statement:

“Because of President Trump’s executive order, American citizens, people living here legally, and their families, have been detained by the US government. Many of those who have been detained today are people have made their lives here. They have followed the law and played by the rules. Most are green card holders and legal permanent U.S. residents. They are employees and business owners whose detention has a severe economic impact. President Trump’s executive order must not stand.”

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi represents the 8th District of Illinois, which includes Chicago’s west and northwest suburbs. He serves on the Committee on Education and the Workforce and the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. In addition, Raja serves as the ranking member, and top Democrat, on the Subcommittee on Health Care, Benefits, and Administrative Rules. Krishnamoorthi served as an Illinois Special Assistant Attorney General in the public corruption unit and as Illinois Deputy Treasurer before becoming president of small businesses in the Chicago area focused on the national security and renewable energy sectors. He and his wife, Priya, a physician, live in Schaumburg with their two sons and baby daughter.

