House Resolution would commend Korean and Korean-American veterans of the Vietnam War

LOS ANGELES (Nov. 19, 2018) — U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez (CA-34) on Monday issued the following statement after introducing H.Res 1150, in commemoration of the service of Korean and Korean-American veterans during the Vietnam War.

“With this resolution, we recognize and honor those Korean and Korean-American veterans who fought in the service of the United States during the Vietnam War,” Gomez said. “When it comes to the Republic of Korea, there are few nations in the world with whom we share a deeper bond. That alliance goes back more than 50 years, when the Korean people sent 325,000 of their sons to fight alongside ours in the jungles of Vietnam — the largest ever contribution of troops sent by an ally of the United States. We will forever be indebted.”

Original cosponsors of H.Res 1150 include U.S. Reps’ Alan Lowenthal (CA-47), Grace Meng (NY-6), Grace F. Napolitano (CA-32), Henry C. “Hank” Johnson, Jr. (GA-4), Raul Grijalva (AZ-3), Zoe Lofgren (CA-19) and Barbara Lee (CA-13).

Gomez represents the 34th Congressional District of California, which includes Los Angeles’s Koreatown, the largest Korean American population in the country.