Hawai‘i Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard announces Presidential bid

HONOLULU (Jan. 12, 2019) — U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI-2) on Friday, announced her decision to run for President of the United States.

Gabbard made the announcement while appearing on the Van Jones Show, a CNN talk show using a town hall format. The bi-monthly show discuss current events with high profile guests.

During the recent show Jones asked Gabbard, who was his guest, if she “was going to run President of the United States?” To cheers from the studio audience, Gabbard replied that “I have decided to run and will be making a formal announcement within the next week.”

“There are many reasons for me to make this decision,” Gabbard said in a campaign announcement. “There are a lot of challenges the American people are facing, that I’m concerned about and I want to help solve. Issues related to making sure people who are sick get access to the healthcare they need, making sure that people who are stuck in our broken criminal justice system and the families that are torn apart are being helped, are being served–making sure we’re taking action to protect our planet for us and for the future. There’s a whole host of issues that I’m looking forward to addressing.

Thee one main issue that is central to the rest, and that is the issue of war and peace, Gabbard said. That issue will be discussed at length when her make our formal announcement, she said.

“We’re proud to see a candidate from Hawai’i poised to enter the Presidential race and add to the discourse on the important issues facing our country,” said Keali‘i Lopez, interim director of the Democratic Party of Hawai‘i.

Hawai‘i residents are feeling the very real impacts of President Donald Trump’s policies, and it should be every Democrat’s top priority to replace this dangerous administration, Lopez said. Working families across the state and country are missing paychecks and facing financial crisis and this next Presidential election is critical opportunity to restore compassion and civility to the White House, she said

“Congresswoman Gabbard’s entrance in this race is an opportunity for Hawai’i to continue its rich history of contributing to the diversity of the Democratic Party and be a part of important conversations in the year ahead,” Lopez said.

Gabbard is a Democrat who was first elected to represent the Second Congressional District of Hawai‘i in 2012. She is currently a member of the Committees on Foreign Affairs and Armed Services.

While in service with the U.S. Army she deployed twice to the Middle East, and was one of the first female combat veterans ever elected to Congress. She continues to serve as a Major in the Army National Guard.

Gabbard was vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013. She resigned in 2016 to support Bernie Sanders in his bid for President.

Gabbard announced her intention to run for President of the United States on Jan. 11, 2019. She does not accept campaign contributions from corporations, lobbyists or political action committees.



