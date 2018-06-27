Groups condemn high court ruling on Muslim ban

National CAPACD Condemns the Supreme Court Ruling on Muslim Ban

The National Coalition for Asian Pacific American Community Development (National CAPACD) condemns the Supreme Court decision to uphold the third version of the alleged “travel ban” as constitutional. Writing for the conservative majority, Chief Justice John Roberts stated that the latest version of the Muslim Ban, which restricts immigration from Iran, North Korea, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, and Venezuela, “is squarely within the scope of Presidential authority.” The decision comes during a time of heightened media attention to family separation that has led to public outrage and protests about ICE and CBP treatment of children of undocumented immigrants.

The Court’s decision today is a disappointment to advocates who have fought previous versions of the Muslim Ban. National CAPACD’s Executive Director Seema Agnani states “A Muslim Ban is simply un-American. It is a challenge to all of us who advocate and work for a just and humane immigration system in which the most underserved among us are prioritized. In the last few weeks, we have seen a surge in the level of community engagement and public outrage at the cruel practice of separating children from their immigrant parents. In the wake of today’s decision, let us extend our outrage and mobilize our communities so that we may fight for all of our immigrant community members. We must align our work around the shared American principles of inclusion and humanity, as we work to advance justice and equity in our immigration system.”

Despite the Supreme Court’s decision today, National CAPACD will continue to work with our members and partners to challenge unjust immigration policy.

NAPABA Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Muslim Ban Decision

The National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA) is deeply disappointed in today’s decision by the Supreme Court to uphold President Trump’s Muslim Ban. In a 5-4 ruling, the Court in Trump v. State of Hawaii overturned the Ninth Circuit’s block on President Trump’s revised executive order that bars individuals from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

NAPABA remains concerned that this decision permits and promotes continued discrimination against Muslims, particularly given our nation’s long and painful history of anti-Asian Pacific Islander immigration policies and violence against Asian Pacific American communities. Today’s decision allows bigotry and xenophobia to underscore the government’s actions and marks a dark day in our history.

NAPABA filed amicus briefs at the District, Circuit, and Supreme Court opposing the three iterations of order, and most recently led 62 Asian Pacific American bar associations in filing an amicus brief in the Supreme Court opposing the Muslim Ban.

The National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA) is the national association of Asian Pacific American attorneys, judges, law professors, and law students. NAPABA represents the interests of almost 50,000 attorneys and over 80 national, state, and local Asian Pacific American bar associations. Its members include solo practitioners, large firm lawyers, corporate counsel, legal services and non-profit attorneys, and lawyers serving at all levels of government.

NAPABA continues to be a leader in addressing civil rights issues confronting Asian Pacific American communities. Through its national network of committees and affiliates, NAPABA provides a strong voice for increased diversity of the federal and state judiciaries, advocates for equal opportunity in the workplace, works to eliminate hate crimes and anti-immigrant sentiment, and promotes the professional development of people of color in the legal profession.

CAPAC Chair Chu: Trump’s Muslim Ban May Be Legal, But Will Never Be Right

Washington, DC — Congresswoman Judy Chu (CA-27), chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), released the following statement on today’s 5-4 Supreme Court decision in Trump v. Hawaii, upholding President Trump’s Muslim ban:

“Trump’s Muslim ban will never be right. The majority opinion ignored reality and turned a blind-eye on the intent and motivation behind Trump’s discriminatory Proclamation. The President made clear over time that the intention behind this act was to use his legal authority over immigration to propagate anti-Muslim prejudice. If his actions did not meet the Court’s standard to find religious discrimination, then the Court has shown strong bias in comparison to its ruling in Masterpiece Cakeshop. I agree with the dissenting opinion by Justice Sotomayor and Ginsburg and the parallels they point out with Korematsu v. U.S., in which the federal government was given a pass to justify the exclusion of an entire group of people based on ‘an ill-defined national security threat.’

“Today, our current vetting system is capable and successful at weeding out threats, which is why immigrants and refugees from these countries have not been terrorists or criminals, but instead have settled peacefully and are contributing to our communities. Many of them fled war and violence only to find opportunity and peace here. That’s how our laws should work. But now, the Supreme Court has given license to Trump to continue labeling all Muslims as threats, denying them a chance at a better life, and encouraging xenophobia and isolating communities.

“This is an intentional strategy, along with his zero tolerance at the border and proposed changes to legal immigration to prevent non-whites from coming to this country. America cannot go down the path of prejudice again. It’s wrong morally and economically. That is why we must quickly pass H.R. 4271, a bill I introduced along with Senator Chris Murphy (CT) to block any federal funding for the implementation of this ban.”

U.S. Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii) released the following statement on the Supreme Court ruling upholding the President’s Muslim ban in Trump v. Hawaii:

“Today is a dark day for our country. Every time our country has singled out a minority group for discriminatory treatment, we have been proven very, very wrong. The Supreme Court’s decision in Trump v. Hawaii will be no different. By ignoring the President’s clear intent to discriminate against Muslims, the Court handed the President unfettered power to continue to target minorities.”

NCAPA Condemns Supreme Court Decision Upholding Muslim Ban

Washington, D.C. (June 27, 2018) — Following the Supreme Court’s decision on Trump v. Hawaii to uphold the Trump Administration’s Muslim ban in a 5-4 vote, the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans issued the following statement:

The Court’s decision is deeply disappointing and erodes the foundation of an America that embraces diversity. The Muslim ban has been a part of a broad effort by President Trump both to discriminate against an entire religious group and to maintain a strong anti-immigrant stance. Future generations will see this as a deeply shameful moment in our history in which the Executive Branch and the highest court perpetuated systemic discrimination.

The Supreme Court has doubled down on the wrong side of history by effectively signaling that the words of a President are mutually exclusive from his actions. The Court’s unwillingness to acknowledge the parallels in motivation behind the Muslim ban and the internment of 120,000 Japanese Americans during World War II, makes hollow their acknowledgement that Korematsu v. United States was wrong. They have simply put a judicial stamp of approval on Korematsu by another name.

“Facially neutral policies cease to be such when they are rooted in hate and bigotry,” said NCAPA National Director Gregg Orton. “For the Supreme Court to judge Trump’s Muslim ban on the facts, and ignore the most important fact, which is we have a President who does little to hide his racist worldview, is a painful reminder that jurisprudence divorced from context can have devastating implications. If people are to believe that our democracy works because we are a system of checks and balances, one has to wonder, who will check a President who has shown contempt for any check or balance on his power?”

SAALT condemns court ruling

Washington D.C. (June 26, 2018) — Over a year and three iterations at state-sponsored discrimination later, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled earlier today to uphold the Trump Administration’s divisive and damaging Muslim Ban. This is a troubling first in modern times for our nation: one that openly codifies inequality before the law.

In response, Suman Raghunathan, executive director of South Asian Americans Leading Together, said: “Greenlighting persecution of communities due to their appearance or how they pray is unacceptable and un-American, and cannot be the law of our land. Today’s decision joins our nation’s past shameful decisions on Korematsu and Dred Scott by upholding discrimination. With this ruling, the highest court has turned its back on our communities who are already on the front-lines of state-sanctioned hate, violence and division.”

“As we see immigrants portrayed and treated as subhuman, hate violence at historic levels, and challenges to due process and core rights for all, we face a critical question as to who we are and what we stand for as a nation. We know hate violence targeting our communities will continue to rise nationwide, amplified by today’s decision. SAALT chooses to build a nation where families are not torn apart, where children are not detained in cages, where differences are not criminalized for political gain. Today, as the government chooses to separate families and places our communities in the cross hairs of hate, we vow to continue the fight for justice, dignity, and full inclusion. Our communities have a place in this nation regardless of today’s decision, and we will fight to protect them.”

Our elected and appointed officials should know we will continue to mobilize our communities, and will not stop till we have equality and justice for all.

The Supreme Court ruled to uphold the ‘Muslim Ban’, codifying hate against immigrants into a core policy of the United States, said Suman Raghunathan, executive director, South Asian Americans Leading Together, a national, nonpartisan, non-profit organization that elevates the voices and perspectives of South Asian individuals and organizations to build a more just and inclusive society in the United States.

“We’ve learned from past experience. We know that with hate affirmed by the highest court in the land and amplified by the White House, white supremacists will be even more emboldened to translate their bigoted rhetoric into action. This includes violence against our communities and limiting immigration as we know it. We believe the aftershocks will be severe. Will you donate to SAALT today to stand strong and fight back against hate?

“We are in a fight now for the very soul and future of our nation. SAALT continues to believe a diverse and inclusive America is who we are and what we stand for together. Our laws and policies need to reflect that vision. We also know we can’t do that alone: we need to continue building with other immigrant communities and communities of color to stand together. We know victory won’t be immediate, and may take some time.

“I promise you that we’re in it for the long haul. SAALT recommits to the marches and rallies to come, the meetings with Members of Congress on Capitol Hill, and to the battles still to be fought. Now more than ever, we need your support.

“Your support allows SAALT to continue our crucial work– tracking hate crimes, advocating for inclusive legislation in Washington, D.C. and nationwide, and supporting grassroots organizations working in vulnerable communities. The history of immigrants in this country is a history of perseverance; time and again, we have chosen to stay and fight indignity, exclusion, and fear. And and more often than not, we have won.

“Our work is only just beginning. Thank you for being on the journey with us as we fight for dignity and full inclusion for South Asian Americans, and indeed for all.

ASIAN AMERICANS ADVANCING JUSTICE CONDEMNS SUPREME COURT DECISION ON MUSLIM BAN

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today the Supreme Court of the United States upheld the Trump Administration’s third iteration of the Muslim Ban in a 5-4 decision. Rather than reinforcing the notion that America welcomes people regardless of where they are born, what they look like, or how they pray, the Supreme Court instead upheld a ban, driven by anti-Muslim sentiment, that devalues equality.

Asian Americans Advancing Justice, an affiliation of five civil rights organizations, releases the following statement:

“We strongly condemn the Supreme Court’s decision and perpetuation of state-sanctioned discrimination as inconsistent with our Constitutional values. This decision greenlights religious and ethnic discrimination that runs counter to the inclusionary principles to which our country aspires.

We should not repeat racist and discriminatory policies based on national origin that are hauntingly similar to the treatment of the Asian American community at instructive times in our national history. From the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 to the unjust and inhumane incarceration of over 120,000 Japanese Americans during World War II, our country has an unfortunate history of prejudicial laws that threaten this nation’s founding ideals.

In referencing the Korematsu decision, while the Supreme Court was forced to acknowledge the grave injustice that was committed nearly 75 years ago, Justice Sotomayor’s dissent illustrates what we feared in that it “merely replaces one “‘gravely wrong’ decision with another.”

Rather than learn from the lessons of history, the Trump Administration has chosen to shamefully reenact our country’s darkest chapters by implementing another discriminatory policy against communities based on religious beliefs and ethnic identities. Sadly, the Supreme Court’s ruling today reinforces an immoral and pretextual policy seeking to further a white supremacist agenda that continues to devastate our nation’s proud multi-racial communities committed to our core value of religious freedom.

We will continue to defend the communities affected by the Muslim Ban. Armed with the knowledge that justice eventually prevails, we will continue to challenge this discriminatory policy and fight alongside our Muslim brothers and sisters and other impacted communities whose Constitutional rights are being violated. The struggle for justice has never been easy. But together, united in the struggle, we shall overcome and will continue to resist against any attempt at a Muslim Ban.”

Asian Americans Advancing Justice is a national affiliation of five leading organizations advocating for the civil and human rights of Asian Americans and other underserved communities to promote a fair and equitable society for all. The affiliation’s members are: Advancing Justice | AAJC (Washington, D.C.), Advancing Justice – Asian Law Caucus (San Francisco), Advancing Justice – Los Angeles, Advancing Justice – Atlanta, and Advancing Justice – Chicago.

Airbnb condemns court ruling

The #NoMuslimBanEver campaign is organized by a coalition of national and local civil rights and Muslim advocacy groups who are leading efforts around the country to fight against President Trump’s latest unconstitutional Muslim Ban, as well as other discriminatory immigration policies that criminalize and negatively impact American Muslim communities and immigrants across the country. For more information about the campaign, visit www.nomuslimbanever.com.

Airbnb’s three co-founders had the following statement regarding the travel ban, which affects Somalia and six other nations.

“We are profoundly disappointed by the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the travel ban — a policy that goes against our mission and values. To restrict travel based on a person’s nationality or religion is wrong. We believe that travel is a transformative and powerful experience, and we will continue to open doors and build bridges between cultures around the world.”

Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia, and Nathan Blecharczyk, Airbnb Co-Founders

Tweet from Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky

Airbnb’s mission is to create a world where anyone can belong anywhere and we have long spoken out against the travel ban and in support of policies that help open doors and build bridges — not walls — between cultures.

As part of that work, today, we are:

•Launching a new digital ad highlighting the importance of travel. You can view the ad here. The ad campaign was developed in-house and was produced by Where the Buffalo Roam.

•Announcing that we will match donations to the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) to support their work advocating for systemic change and legal pathways for those affected by the travel ban (up to $150k through September 30, 2018).Click here to donate and learn more.

•Emailing all Airbnb hosts in the United States — including the Twin Cities — and encouraging them to donate to IRAP.

For reference, in 2017, Airbnb pledged to contribute $4 million over the course of four years to the International Rescue Committee to support the most critical needs of displaced populations globally.

CAIR Decries U.S. Supreme Court’s Decision Allowing Muslim Ban to Remain in Effect

WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 26, 2018) — The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today decried the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision announced this morning to allow the Muslim Ban 3.0 to remain in effect.

WATCH: CAIR News Conference Reacting to the Supreme Court Decision

WATCH: Live Muslim Ban Rally Outside Supreme Court

In a 5-4 decision, the court reversed an injunction that had — until December 2017 — prevented the Trump administration from using the Muslim Ban 3.0 as a basis for denying visas to foreign nationals from eight affected countries.

In her dissent, Justice Sotomayor wrote: “A reasonable observer would conclude that the Proclamation was driven primarily by anti-Muslim animus, rather than by the Government’s asserted national-security justifications. Even before being sworn into office, then-candidate Trump stated that ‘Islam hates us.'”

“Today’s ruling sits alongside other similarly shameful Supreme Court decisions allowing Japanese American internment and segregation,” said CAIR National Litigation Director Lena Masri.

“The Muslim community will join other advocates of civil rights to show the ban for what it is — an illegal expression of anti-Muslim animosity,” said CAIR Senior Litigation Attorney Gadeir Abbas.

In a statement in reaction to today’s ruling, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said:

“This is a setback; not the end of the road. Today, the Supreme Court made it clear that the responsibility will continue to be on the American Muslim community and its allies to push for an end to the Muslim Ban.

“The Supreme Court’s decision is an invitation to inject discrimination back into our immigration system. More than half a century ago, Congress abandoned a racist immigration system that preferred some races over others. This decision is an abandonment of that milestone.

“The Muslim Ban’s bigotry should have been as clear to the Supreme Court as it is to the Muslims demonized by it. Apparently, everyone but the Supreme Court can see the decision for what it is: an expression of animosity.”

In its decision, the Supreme Court granted extreme deference to the Trump administration, which gives the administration the green light to inject discrimination back into the immigration system.

Since the Trump administration’s first attempt to ban Muslim immigration to the United States, CAIR has filed legal challenges to each of the ban’s permutations.